My Bollywood Experience Was Interesting – Nargis Fakhri

You’ve been away from Bollywood and Indian cinema for a while. Gypsy that you are, where have you been all this time?

I took some time to focus on my health and other behind-the-scenes work in the United States. Then, when I was ready to return to India in March 2020, the pandemic brought it to a halt. You know what they say, the woman proposes that God dispose.

We keep reading things about your love life. So once and for all, are you single, in a relationship, engaged or disengaged? If you are with someone who is lucky?

My love life still seems to be on everyone’s mind except mine (laughs). No, I am single at the moment.

It’s good to hear that you are coming back to Indian cinema. Tell me about the Telugu movie you are making with Pawan Kalyan. Director Krish tells me you play Jahanara?

I’m so excited to be working on a southern film because it’s something new to me. I like challenges and new experiences. I can’t wait to work with Pawan and Krish!

What keeps you from signing Bollywood movies? Would it be correct to say that your experience in the Hindi film industry so far has not been very pleasant?

In fact, the pandemic stopped me (laughs). Nothing prevents me from signing films in Bollywood. My experience in Bollywood has been interesting. Thinking back to what I’ve been through, I understand that this was all part of the process and that it shaped me as a person. I learned a lot. I enjoyed good experiences and learned from less good experiences.

In 2017-18, the MeToo movement took hold of Hollywood. It had less of an impact on Bollywood. Why do you think the Harvey Weinsteins of the Indian entertainment industry are still on the loose?

I have no idea as I was in the US and not aware of what was going on in India at that time. It is sad and scary if the culprits are still at large.

How has the pandemic treated you? I know you like to travel. With that in mind, how did you manage to stay relatively stationary?

I was in a silent meditation retreat in Portland, Oregon when this pandemic happened, so when I got home and went shopping I wondered why there was no no food. But I was so zen that nothing bothered me. So since you know me, then you know I was not stationary. In fact, I traveled a lot during the pandemic. I drove the California coast, did lots of outdoor activities like hiking, biking, swimming, boating etc. I also flew to the country. It was an interesting experience to be at the airport and to have it totally empty.

The world has changed over the past two years. How has this changed for you? And how do you live the new world?

Nothing has changed for me, I continue to live my life as I always have.

Are you going to be in India for a while now?

I am back in Mumbai with a new and fresh perspective on things. Which makes me impatient to see what opportunities will present themselves to me.

The digital platform exploded during the pandemic. Are you looking to do something there?

Times have changed and therefore adaptation is necessary, so yes, I am definitely open to the space of digital platforms.

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri Makes Powerful Statement on ‘Self-Love’, Get Inspired by Her