Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94 | Movies





Sidney Poitier, the actor, director and activist who became a revolutionary force in Hollywood and beyond, has died at the age of 94. He died in the Bahamas, where he also grew up in his early years. Among a career full of achievement, Poitier was the first black actor to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars to win the 1963’s award. Field liliesin which he plays Homer Smith, a traveling construction worker who helps a group of Eastern European nuns build a church in the Arizona desert. Prior to that, Poitier began his acting career on stage in the 1940s and turned to feature films with the 1950s. No Exit although his groundbreaking performance took place in the 1955s Jungle blackboardwhich became known for its rocknroll soundtrack, and Poitiers’ performance as disruptive student Gregory Miller. Three years later he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in The provocateurs starring alongside Tony Curtis as two prisoners, one black and one white, forced to flee while chained together. After his Oscar victory 1967 was an important year for Poitier, he became a highly profitable Hollywood star with three huge box office hits at the height of the civil rights movement. The first was James Clavells to sir, with lovewith Poitier in the role of a graduate engineer who takes up a teaching post at a school in London’s East End and wins over exuberant students. Then it was Norman Jewisons In the heat of the Nightin which he played Philadelphia Detective Virgil Tibbs, who helps investigate a murder in Mississippi after being wrongly accused of involvement by local police there. Finally, that year also brought Guess who’s coming to dinner with Poiter playing John Prentice, a man who visits his parents of white fiancés for the first time. Later in his acting career, Poitier reprized the role of Virgil Tibbs from In the heat of the Night in the 1970s They call me mister Tibbsand 1971 The organizationwhich were less popular than the original film. In the 90s he played Thurgood Marshall in the 1991 miniseries Separate but equaland starred in the 1992 detective comedy Sneakers. His last role came in the 1997 Bruce Willis thriller the Jackal. Poitier also made nine films during his career, starting in the years 1972 Buck and the preacher to the 90s Ghost daddy. Poitier received an Honorary Oscar in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human in 2001, which was presented to him by Denzel Washington. He also received the BAFTA scholarship award in 2016, and received the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes in 1981. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by Barack Obama. , and was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan between 1997 and 2007.

