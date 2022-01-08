Connect with us

Hollywood legend Sir Sidney Poitier has died aged 94

arack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to Hollywood legend Sir Sidney Poitier after his death at the age of 94.

The pioneering Bahamian-American actor was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor.

He was known for films like In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Whos Coming To Dinner.

Former US President Obama shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle alongside Poitier after awarding the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Mr Obama wrote: Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together.

He also opened the doors to a generation of actors.

Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans.

American talk show host Winfrey posted a photo of the couple in a joyful embrace and added a moving message, saying: For me the tallest of the great trees has fallen: Sidney Poitier.

My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom.

The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life.

I cherished it. I loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever. Blessings to Joanna and her world of beautiful girls.

Sir Sidney’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Actress Reese Witherspoon posted a photo of herself and Poitier on Twitter and said: Today we lost a legend. I had the chance to spend time with Sidney Poitier.

As a longtime fan, I loved hearing his amazing stories of how he changed perceptions in Hollywood.

His incredible performances are filled with dignity, strength, truth and deep humanity.

Song legend Diana Ross also offered her condolences to the Poitiers family and shared a black and white photo of herself and the actor, adding: A wonderful and wonderful man who will always be remembered.

The Bahamian-American actor has been honored with a series of accolades throughout his career.

These include two more Oscar nominations, ten Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations and six Bafta presets.

Sidney porter

/ Getty Images

