Hollywood legend Sir Sidney Poitier has died aged 94





B arack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to Hollywood legend Sir Sidney Poitier after his death at the age of 94. The pioneering Bahamian-American actor was the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. He was known for films like In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Whos Coming To Dinner. Former US President Obama shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle alongside Poitier after awarding the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009. Mr Obama wrote: Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodied dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. READ MORE He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans. American talk show host Winfrey posted a photo of the couple in a joyful embrace and added a moving message, saying: For me the tallest of the great trees has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom. The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life. I cherished it. I loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever. Blessings to Joanna and her world of beautiful girls. Sir Sidney’s cause of death has not been confirmed. Actress Reese Witherspoon posted a photo of herself and Poitier on Twitter and said: Today we lost a legend. I had the chance to spend time with Sidney Poitier. As a longtime fan, I loved hearing his amazing stories of how he changed perceptions in Hollywood. His incredible performances are filled with dignity, strength, truth and deep humanity. Song legend Diana Ross also offered her condolences to the Poitiers family and shared a black and white photo of herself and the actor, adding: A wonderful and wonderful man who will always be remembered. The Bahamian-American actor has been honored with a series of accolades throughout his career. These include two more Oscar nominations, ten Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations and six Bafta presets. Sidney porter / Getty Images His death was confirmed by Bahamian politician and foreign minister Fred Mitchell. We have lost a great Bahamian and I have lost a personal friend, said Mitchell. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper added: Sadness that he is no longer around to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us. The Oscar winner was known as one of Hollywood’s biggest names and had appeared in over 50 films. No Time To Die actor Jeffrey Wright said: What a historic actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love. Former US Ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard called Poitier a handsome man, adding: It is almost impossible to have to describe the importance of Sidney Poitier to millions of people. It’s like trying to explain the concept of gravity. It was our land and had a seismic impact on the black representation. We knew and loved him like a member of the family. Dark Knight Rises actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote: Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the big ones. In 1967 Poitier starred in three films dealing with the issue of race relations: To Sir, with Love, Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night, directed by Norman Jewison. In the latter, he plays Virgil Tibbs, a black police detective from Philadelphia, who gets involved in a murder investigation in a small town in Mississippi. He became so well known for the Poitiers dialogue line They call me Mr Tibbs that a suite named after the quote (stylized They call me MISTER Tibbs) arrived in 1970. His other classic films from this era included A Patch of Blue in 1965 in which his character developed a heartwarming friendship with a blind white girl, The Blackboard Jungle and A Raisin in the Sun, which Poitier also starred on Broadway. Poitier was born in Miami on February 20, 1927. He grew up on a tomato farm in the Bahamas and only got one year of schooling. Poitier overcame poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first black actors to be known and accepted by mainstream Hollywood. I love you, I respect you, I imitate you, Denzel Washington, another Oscar winner, once said Poitier during a public ceremony. As a director, Poitier worked with his friend Harry Belafonte and Bill Cosby in Uptown Saturday Night in 1974 and Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in the 1980s Stir Crazy.

