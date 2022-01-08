Sushmita Sen says “where there is no respect, love has no meaning” after split with Rohman





Days after Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen announced her split from partner Rohman Shawl, she engaged in a live interactive session with her fans and followers. The actor was candid about how she views love. She was also joined by her daughters, Renee and Alisah. During the live session, she also flaunted her new look, where she was seen in a short bob. She donned an all-black outfit. Sushmita Sen on how she perceives love Visiting the photo-sharing site, the Aarya star did a live session with fans where one of her fans asked, “What does respect mean to you? In response to this, Sen said she values ​​respect more than love. She said, “Respect means everything to me. I put that (respect) above love every day! Because love is something that you feel with great intensity and you fall with the same. intensity. There are movies and books that take you on a very unrealistic journey of love, where there are no responsibilities and problems. “ But where there is no respect, love is meaningless. Love comes and goes, but if there is respect, love has a second chance to express itself. But if you just focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a back seat. That’s how important respect is to me, ”she added. Sen was in a relationship with Shawl for over three years. It was only recently that she announced that she and Shawl had separated in December 2021. She posted a photo of herself and her ex-partner and wrote: “We started as a friends, we remain friends !! The relationship lasted a long time, the love remains !! “ During her conversation, another fan also asked what keeps her motivated. Sen was quick to respond, “If you don’t stay motivated, no one in the world can. I watch inspiring people, I watch documentaries about inspiring people, they’re on YouTube. Most of them are unsung heroes, not necessarily people we know. So when I’m the least motivated I’m going to see people like that and listen to them, and something inside me lights up. These are simple stories of simple people who do an amazing job. The company we keep is the people we become. So we should surround ourselves with people like that. And I listen to music. “ “Pain is inevitable, but suffering is a choice. Something that I have always supported, in my life. But running away from the pain is also bad, the pain will be there, but don’t suffer. Another thing about life I love is the ability to look back, wherever you are now, in your life, in your relationships, at work, but when you look back you have faith and you keep doing what you’re supposed to do, that there’s a plan, things don’t last, but you have to accept the voice that’s coming from you, ”the actor continued. Image: Instagram / @ sushmitasen47

