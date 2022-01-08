Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Bettmann / Bettmann Archives



Sidney Poitier, the pioneering American actor from the Bahamas whose imposing talent and immense charm helped him break down racial barriers in Hollywood and pave the way for generations of black talent, died Thursday. He was 94 years old. His death was announced by the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, who said in an address that his country mourned the cultural icon. We admire the man, not only because of his colossal accomplishments, Davis said, but also because of who he was, his strength of character, his willingness to stand up and be counted, and the way he was. plotted and directed the journey of his life. The first black to win an Oscar, Poitier was revered around the world for helping to advance American racial dialogue in the turbulent 1960s through his art and fame. Basically his most famous performances, a wandering and ironic ex-soldier helping a group of nuns to build a chapel in Field lilies; the patient but stern teacher of an unruly London high school class at to sir, with love; a brain detective fighting against racism and crime in the Great South in In the heat of the Night were each built with a quiet elegance and seductive grace that were unmistakably unique to Poitiers. A lion of American cinema, Poitier has been championed as a pioneer and personal model by some of the country’s most famous black artists, including Denzel Washington, James Earl Jones and Oprah Winfrey. At an event in 1992 in honor of Poitier, the actor was stunned to discover that civil rights icon Rosa Parks was in the audience. She too admitted to being a Poitier fan. It is said that Sidney Poitier does not make films, he makes milestones, milestones of artistic excellence, milestones of the progress of the Americas, said former President Barack Obama in tribute to the actor with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 some 42 years after the character of Poitiers in Guess who’s coming to dinner dreamed that his biracial children would someday grow up to be president.

Poitier was born two months premature in Miami in 1927, and his parents were impoverished tomato farmers from the Bahamas. Distraught, his mother took her weak baby to a fortune teller who assured her: Don’t worry about your son. He will not be a sick child. He will walk with kings. He will walk on pillars of gold. And it will bear your name in many places. (Evelyn Poitier lived long enough to see her son become the first winner of the Best Black Actor Award.) Raised in the Caribbean nation until his teens, on an island he said once had only two whites on it, Poitier grew up ignoring the racial politics that smoldered just across the sea in the United States. Nobody ever told me, you have to be careful cause there are things that are not friendly [for Black people], he said later. After arriving in the United States and briefly serving in the medical profession during World War II, he was dismissed from the New York Citys American Negro Theater because of his accent. Fueled by the sting of rejection, he listened meticulously to the radio announcers, mimicking their utterance to get rid of his own until he was accepted into the same theater company six months later. A career on Broadway followed, but cinema proved more difficult due to the rarity of roles for black actors who were not steeped in racial stereotypes. It was hard. [Black actors] were so new to Hollywood. There was almost no frame of reference for us except as stereotypical, one-dimensional characters, he said. Winfrey in 2000. Not only was I not going to do it, but I had in mind what was expected of me, not just what other black people expected, but also what my mother and father expected. And what I expected of me. His early screen roles reflected his reluctance to meet Hollywood’s restrictive demands for a tougher tariff: a black doctor dealing with a fanatical white criminal in the 1950s No Exit (so controversial that it has been banned in the British-ruled Bahamas and parts of the United States); a member of the apartheid clergy in South Africa in Cry, the beloved country (1951); and a downtown high school brimming with untapped potential in Jungle blackboard (1955). In 1959, he became the first black man to be nominated for a competitive Academy Award for his role as prison escapee in The provocateurs a movie he later said he was only able to do because he agreed to star in another movie he found more problematic, the 1960s Porgy and Bess. He also played in the first milestone of Lorraine Hansberry’s now classic play in 1959. A raisin in the sun, the first play ever written by a black woman to be presented on Broadway. Never before, declared writer James Baldwin, had so much of the truth about the lives of black people been seen on stage.

But it was during the 1960s that Poitier really established itself, delivering a series of performances that would leave indelible traces in American cinema. He won the Oscar for best actor for the years 1963 Field lilies, solidifying his place in film history as the first black man to win an Oscar. (Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress in 1940 for her role in Carried away by the wind.) Not expecting to win in a category that included Albert Finney, Richard Harris, Rex Harrison and Paul Newman, Poitier had prepared no acceptance speech but took the stage to thunderous applause. Because it is a long journey to this moment, I am understandably indebted to countless people, a visibly moved Poitier told the Oscar crowd in his acceptance speech.

Its most prolific year came in 1967 with the release of To sir, with love; In the heat of the Night; and Guess who’s coming to dinner, one of the most notable films to address and debate so directly the racial politics America grappled with over the decade. As the Poitiers character meets the supposedly enlightened parents (Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, in her final role) of his white fiancée (Katharine Houghton), the four must face the prejudices and fears of the era in 100 minutes. domestic discussion. You and all your bad generation think what it was for you is what it should be. And it’s only when your whole generation has gone to bed and died that your dead weight will no longer be on our backs! The Poitiers character tells about his father (Roy E. Glenn) in one of the film’s most powerful speeches. You see yourself as a colored man. I consider myself to be a man. By the end of the 1967s, the most famous black man in cinema was also the highest-grossing box office star of the year.

Poitiers’ most iconic figures were, on the whole, honorable men of infinite patience, reliable affability, and utterly devoid of any semblance of sexuality, a conscious choice, he said, due to pressures of history weighing on him. Quoting Quincy Jones, Winfrey later told Poitier that he created and defined the African American in the film. It has been a huge responsibility, he admitted. And I accepted it, and I lived in a way that showed how much I respected this responsibility. I had to. In order for others to come behind me, there were certain things I had to do.

Poitier in the 1970s They call me Mr. Tibbs!

His character choices also earned him his detractors, with some turning against him for allegedly playing exclusively with white America. He thinks these films really helped change the stereotypes black actors are subjected to, African-American playwright Clifford Mason wrote in a famous 1967 New York Times article titled Why does white America love Sidney Poitier so much? In essence, they are only artifices, completely devoid of any real artistic merit. In all of these films he has been a showcase nigger, given a clean costume and pure motivation so that, like an abused puppy, he has all the sympathy on his side. Poitier told Winfrey that Uncle Tom’s reaction was hurtful but not entirely unexpected in the turmoil of the Civil Rights Era: it was far from the truth, but I understood the time. There was a public display of all the rage that [Black people] had been formed over the centuries. What the name calling missed was that the films I made weren’t made just for black people but for the general public, he said. I was in concert with maybe half a dozen filmmakers, and they were all white. And they chose to make films that would make a statement to mainstream audiences about the horrific nature of racism. Criticism brought Poitier to a crossroads in his career, as he called by moving it behind the camera to the director’s chair. In addition to resuming his In the heat of the Night role in two sequels, his career in the 1970s was above all marked by the many films he made (and in which he also sometimes played): the comedy of 1974 Uptown Saturday night, with Billy Cosby and Harry Belafonte; two more films by Cosby, Let’s do it again (1975) and A piece of the action (1977); and 80s Stir crazy, with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. (He also helmed the 1990 vehicle Ghost daddy, one of the most formidable flops in movie history.)

Poitier staging Uptown Saturday night in 1974.

Over the decades, Poitier has delivered largely forgettable roles in television and film, but his iconic status had already been cemented into the American cultural canon. It took nearly 40 years for a second black actor to win the Best Actor award, with Denzel Washington winning the statue in 2002 for Training day. Poitier was also present in the audience that evening, having received an Honorary Oscar for his work in the industry with the words To Sidney Poitier, in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a To be human. As Washington took to the stage, Poitier watched, beaming. Forty years of chasing Sidney, they finally gave him to me. What are they doing? They gave it to him that night, Washington joked. I will always pursue you, Sidney. I will always follow in your footsteps.