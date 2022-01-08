Looop Lapeta Netflix Release Date, All-Star Cast, Trailer, Manufacturers & More





Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in the comedy thriller Looop Lapeta, which is the Hindi remake of the 1998 German-language cult classic, Course Lola Course, which was directed by Tom Tykwer. From South Indian films to Bollywood, Taapsee has come a long way. In all the roles she has played so far, she has proven herself through hard work and dedication. Her She made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawans Chashme Baddoor but rose to prominence in the movie Pink where she played the role of Minal Arora. This was the turning point, as she received a lot of appreciation for her brilliant performance. Now the actress is set to delight the hearts of viewers again with her much anticipated Bollywood film Looop Lapeta. Let’s look at some details about the movie. Looop Lapeta (OTT) release date Looop Lapeta will have a direct OTT version. Earlier, the actress had announced that her film would be released on the big screen on October 16, 2021. But since covid has yet to be eliminated from the country, the directors decided to give it a direct OTT release on the biggest platform. form OTT, Netflix. Last year Taapsses two more films Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket were also released directly on the OTT platform. Loop Lapeta release date has been announced, note the date February 4, 2022. Will time get the better of this love story? We can’t wait to know! Looop Lapeta, a feature film by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment Production, directed by Aakash Bhatia with @taapsee and @TahirRajBhasin, coming February 4, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zpf9fHJ2i0 – Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 8, 2022 Looop Lapeta Star cast and crew Looop Lapeta is directed by Akash Bhatia who is making his directorial debut. The film is jointly produced by Sony Pictures Film India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is a highly anticipated comedy thriller with a large star cast. The names of the actors playing the main roles are mentioned below. Actress Taapsee Pannu will play the role of Savi, who is on a mission to save her boyfriend.

Tahir Raj Bhasin who has a main role in the film and opposite Taapsee plays the role of Satya, Savis’ boyfriend. Shreya Dhanwanthari plays the role of Julia while Dibyendu Bhattacharya will be considered Victory. Looop Lapeta trailer The trailer for this highly publicized comedy thriller will be released soon. So get ready to enjoy this new age thriller drama comedy.



