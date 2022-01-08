1927-2022: Sir Sidney Poitier, the pioneer of the black actor, died





Poitier would become the first black winner of the Best Actor statue at the Oscars

The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article Sydney Poitier, the black actor who broke color barriers, has died at the age of 94, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday.

Content of the article It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier, Davis said in a speech posted on Facebook. But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and director, an entrepreneur, a civil and human rights activist and, most recently, a diplomat. Born February 20, 1927 in Miami, Florida, he would become the first black to win the Best Actor statue at the Oscars. His parents were farmers from the Bahamas who had traveled to the United States to sell tomatoes. He was born prematurely on American soil and therefore became a United States and Bahamian citizen. But he grew up in the Bahamas, then moved to Miami and then New York at the age of 15. There he spent time in the United States Army before joining the American Negro Theater in Harlem. His career as a theater actor was limited because he was deaf, so he couldn’t sing and dance what is expected of black performing artists at that time.

Content of the article In 1949, he decided to turn to the cinema, with his first role as a newly graduated doctor confronted with a racist patient, in No Way Out. But he gained public attention in The Blackboard Jungle in 1955, as a disruptor pupil in a downtown school. This film was one of the first to feature a rock and roll soundtrack. In 1963, he won the Oscar for best actor for Lys of the Field. When Denzel Washington became the second black actor to receive this honor in 2001, he paid tribute to Sidney. He said: I will always pursue you, Sidney. I will always follow in your footsteps. There is nothing I prefer to do, sir. By 1967, with roles in three major films, he had become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the Norman Jewisons film In the Heat of the Night. He played a Philadelphia sleuth, Virgil Tibbs, who ended up in a red-collar Mississippi town the night a businessman was murdered.

Content of the article He also starred that year in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, with Spencer Tracey and Katherine Hepburn as his girlfriend’s middle-class white parents. He also played a tough school teacher in London that year in To Sir, With Love. By the late 1970s, Poitier had moved behind the camera, forming his own production company with other stars including Paul Newman and Barbra Streisand. Hits include Stir Crazy, starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, and the thrillers Shoot to Kill and Little Nikita. In all, he has appeared in over 50 films and directed nine. In 1992 Poitier received the Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute, the most prestigious honor after the Oscar, joining laureates such as Bette Davis, Alfred Hitchcock, Fred Astaire, James Cagney and Orson Welles. I also have to give thanks to an elderly Jewish waiter who took the time to help a young black dishwasher learn to read, Poitier told the audience. I can’t tell you his name. I never knew. But I read pretty well now. In 2002, an honorary Oscar recognized his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being.

Content of the article Poitier was knighted by British Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan and to UNESCO, the United Nations cultural agency. He also served on the board of directors of Walt Disney Cos from 1994 to 2003. In 2009, Poitier received the highest American civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, from President Barack Obama. The 2014 Oscars ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of the historic Poitiers Oscar and he was there to present the award for best director. Poitiers’ second marriage, in 1976, was to Canadian actress, Joanna Shimkus. He had six daughters from his two marriages. He spent his last years in the Bahamas. With additional reports from Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/entertainment/1927-2022-sidney-poitier-the-black-actor-pioneer-has-died The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos