Grammy Awards postponed due to omicron variant issues | Arts and entertainment
LOS ANGELES The 64th Grammy Awards will not take place on Jan.31 in Los Angeles, due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The Recording Academy, which features the most prestigious music, said on Wednesday that holding the show on January 31 is just too risky and added that a new date will be announced soon.
After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the group said in a joint statement with CBS, its longtime television partner. The health and safety of members of our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remain our top priority.
The postponement marks the second year in a row that the Grammys have been delayed due to COVID-19. In 2021, the show was scheduled to take place on January 31 before being moved to March 14.
Specific plans for the ceremony were not immediately announced. In an interview in November, academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the LA Times he was excited to return viewers to their seats for the 2022 show following the 2021 edition, which combined live and pre-recorded performances in a crowd-free environment in and around the LA Convention Center.
“(I) am definitely going to be a different show than the last – closer to the show we’ve had in the past,” Mason added, referring to the pre-pandemic Grammys productions staged in front of thousands of spectators at Staples Center. downtown. (now known as Crypto.com Arena).
As he did last year, Comedy Centrals The Daily Show comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the ceremony in 2022.
Another resident of late night TV, The Late Show starring Stephen Colbert conductor Jon Batiste tops the 64th Grammy nominees with 11 nods in categories including album, record and Song of the Year, as well as traditional R&B performances, American roots songs and improvised songs. jazz solo.
Other acts with multiple nominations include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER (each with eight) and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo (each with seven).
This year’s show is the first to feature 10 nominees (down from eight) in the four major categories of Album, Record and Song of the Year and Best New Artist.
The postponement of the Grammys comes days after the Critics Choice Awards announced that its annual show, originally scheduled for January 9, would be moved to a later date which is yet to be determined.
