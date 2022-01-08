Red Hot Mamas of North Idaho go their separate ways after more than 3 decades of fun

The Red Hot Mamas officially ended on December 31, 2021, at the request of the Mama Mikki Stevens Foundation.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho The group that has harnessed mirth and improved ridicule in northern Idaho and around the world for three decades is hanging up their dazzling dance shoes and putting away their sequined caddies, as reported by the information partner of KREM 2, the Coeur d’Alene / Post Falls Press.

The Red Hot Mamas officially ended on December 31, 2021, at the request of Mama founder Mikki Stevens, who sent an New Years Eve email to the Mamas mailing list detailing a range of health concerns. serious issues that led to the decision.

Stevens has lived with lymphoma for several years. She now faces devastating illnesses as well as pancytopenia of blood cells, making her defenseless against COVID-19 and other infections.

“So many wonderful friends and loved ones contact me daily,” Stevens wrote in his email. “Your cards, good thoughts and prayer of solid gold. YOU! I love you.”

In 1991, Stevens founded a unique performance group that would gain international fame. The Red Hot Mamas have been a crowd favorite for parades, festivals, fundraisers, and other community events since they burst onto the scene in a spray of glitter and charisma.

In wigs, sequined granny glasses and hats topped with grocery boxes, the Mamas welcomed women 18 and older who were ready to work their legs to dance with caddies and spread the joy beyond the feathers of their pink boas could not fly.

“I think the Red Hot Mamas have had a fantastic and unparalleled adventure in bringing joy, hope and fun into the lives of so many,” Karen Welts, a mom for almost 25, said Tuesday night. year.

All good things come to an end, she said, but the lives touched by Stevens and the Red Hot Mamas will never end.

If Stevens isn’t at the helm, “it’s time for this good thing to end,” Welts said.

“I’ve said it so many times, many might try to duplicate, but without the contribution of (Stevens) and the love of touching lives by playing, it could never be the same.”

Stevens is known to encourage those around her to “shine!” She and her happy moms have shone locally as well as internationally. Their resumes impressively sparkle with these parades: Hometown Heroes from Coeur d’Alene Fourth of July; Philadelphia Independence Day; Hershey Centennial; Fiesta and holiday bowl; Seattle Sea Show; Dallas Christmas Parades; the Spokane Lilac Festival; two US presidential inaugurations; and three Macy’s Thanksgiving parades.

“Of course, this is a very difficult and sad ending to my Red Hot Mamas experience,” said Cindy Westwood. Westwood joined in 2017 to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, “which was awesome, along with 50 other women including my daughter, Lindsey.”

“I cherish my time dancing and serving our community under the divine genius of Mikki Stevens,” said Westwood. “Her creativity in costume design and dance routines was limitless.”

Their heart is as big as their performance. Moms have contributed to the Red Cross Relief Fund, Governor’s Roundtable, Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Special Olympics, United Way, Peace Officers Idaho, food banks and Relay For Life, to name a few.

Honors for Red Hot Mamas include the Foreign War Veterans Americanism Award; the Lord Mayor’s Medal of Merit of Westminster, London, England; Commendation from the President of the United States; nationwide first place honors; and the group was entered in the Congressional Record.

A last hurray is reserved for Mamas. The troupe are expected to travel to Ireland to perform at the Limericks 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a dream that was dashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Stevens started looking for someone to replace her as Head of Ireland Travel, someone who:

Has proven leadership skills

Has the experience of Red Hot Mamas

Is available to supervise rehearsals on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Tuesday to March 8

Is able to dedicate March 11-19 being present during the trip, available for moms and not preoccupied with other business or plans

Is ready to follow the route with the tour guides

Further information is available upon request. Email [email protected] for more details.

“Even though Mikki’s leadership is over, I know there are still women planning to go to Ireland,” Westwood said. “Mikki always had a contingency plan in case she couldn’t make it. Unfortunately, I have health issues that don’t allow me to make the trip as I had hoped. Mikki is at the helm. under the shadow of cancer for years. She’s truly an inspiration to me! “

Stevens wrote that she was grateful for the medical staff, the love all around her, celebrating her 51st wedding anniversary and that God was in control.

“My physical well-being is a wreck, yet … IT’S GOOD WITH MY SOUL,” she wrote. “We have absolute trust in God. We value prayer above all else. “