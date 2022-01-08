Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is part of campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai







Amitabh Bachchan in the campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai

Image Credit: Courtesy Expo 2020 Dubai

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has added her star power to a new advertising campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai. Released in India and the United Arab Emirates, the ad brings together Bachchan, a concept and composition by poet and writer Prasoon Joshi, CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, and the musical direction of composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan. Shankar Mahadevan.

Image Credit: IANS

The Expo 2020 Dubai campaign highlights the range of experiences on offer at Expo 2020 Dubai, such as the Al Wasl Dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, its 192 national pavilions and daily performances. Mahadevan said in a statement: When we started working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be useful, but also fun and fun, for people of all ages and interests. While many people around the world continue to face challenges, people want to be able to be part of a community, experience new things, learn and have fun, and Expo 2020 is the place to do it. Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off on October 1, 2021 and recorded 8,958,132 million visits in its first three months. It runs until March 31. Prasoon Joshi.

Image Credit: IANS

Joshi said in the statement: Expo 2020 brought the whole world together in one place, with nations from all corners of the planet bringing the best of what they have to offer. This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai nurtured and it is gratifying to see it come to life. Working with Shri Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience as he always brings new concepts to life and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to reach audiences instantly. Bachchan, 79, is one of India’s biggest movie stars having appeared in nearly 200 films such as Deewaar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath and Piku. Buy your Expo 2020 Dubai tickets here

