10 Bollywood Movie Pickup Lines That Are Sure To Get You A Slap Back





Bollywood is often accused of portraying things in movies, which are often far removed from reality, and one example is the pick-u-lines used by predominantly male protagonists, as they try to seduce their female counterparts. . Most of them are downright cheesy which may or may not impress the member of the opposite sex, some are downright toxic and smell of toxic masculinity. So much so that if someone dares to use these phone lines, it is very likely that they will receive a slap in the face, instead of the phone number or consent to go ahead and woo them. Here are 10 of those movie theater dialogues, which, if ever used as a pickup line, won’t have favorable consequences. “Kya ladki hai yaar… silky silky baal, milky milky gaal… yeh toh chalti phirti vanilla ice cream hai!” – Azab Prem Ki Ghajab Kahani I’m not sure what the appropriate response should be for a pickup line like this. Forget about how it objective and commodify a woman, this pickup line probably isn’t even bordering on romanticism. “I love you … girlfriend ban ja meri … you have principal rock kar deng.” – Rock star Too loud, right? Or too bossy? Such a hotline is probably the best example of what not to say when trying to talk to someone you fall for the very first time. “Principal tujhe bahot loves karunga aur tujhse bahot saara loves lunga. Bowl degi love? – Baaja Baaraat Group How you respond to a pickup line, where the boy literally expects to be loved in return. Unwillingness to exercise free will, this pickup line is another one that you probably shouldn’t say if they want to have a romantic relationship with someone. “I want you BB, email you, tweet you, skype you … aur agar tumne phir bhi jawaab nahi diya na … I’ll sting you.” – Main hero of tera Stalker alert! The moment someone uses pickup lines like these, it’s the signal to run away in the opposite direction. Almost noon in real life, would like to be stalked and harassed, anytime in his life. “Tum oxygen aur principal double hydrogen … chemistry hamari ek dum pani ki tarah hai.” –Hasee Toh Phasee Are we trying to woo someone romantically or are we heading for a chemistry class? “Simple dil, jigar, liver mein ho tum waqt bewaqt aaye woh fever ho tum ab toh meri life mein forever ho tum”. –Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge I don’t know if someone should be feeling happy or not, if they are told that they are the reason someone else is catching a fever. Whatever their reaction, it sure won’t end in something vaguely romantic. Tere spaghetti jaise ghane lambe baal, olives jaisi kaali-kaali … in fact not so kaali aankhen, baby corn jaisi nukili naak, cherry tomato jaise laal laal gaal, sliced ​​pepper se bane honth, jalapeno se teekhi zabaan … dish of pasta chalti phirti ho. – Ki and Ka Okay if you are a chef then maybe this could work. But if you’re not, it’s downright odd and definitely something that won’t turn out right. Lagda hai teri ragon mein khoon nahi… – Besharam Why would anyone even talk like that in the first place? It’s not cheesy, but downright creepy and deserves a tight slap in the face from anyone who uses this to try and impress a woman. Ye the marriage form. Maine sign kardiya hai, 50% shaadi toh ho chuki hai. Bas ab you sign karde toh 100% – Heropanti Another classic pickup line that reeks of entitlement. For the record, pick-up lines are supposed to impress the person you are trying to woo, not scare them!

