BigStory: Bollywood’s date with fringe groups and title change controversies | Hindi movie news

What’s in a name?What we call a roseBy any other name would smell so good.

These lines by William Shakespeare are still relevant, all the more so, to a current trend in the world of cinema. But clearly not so much for fringe groups, who have repeatedly twisted the arm of Bollywood filmmakers to give in to their demands for a change of film title. The latest on target is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar with the historical drama Prithviraj. In case you missed the memo, the film’s title, based on the life of King Rajput Prithviraj Chauhan, has angered some sections of society, and Akshay Kumar and producer Aditya Chopra have been threatened on several occasions.

First of all, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha objected to the name of the film, calling it an insult to the great ruler. Shantanu Chauhan, from the youth wing of the organization, said: “The insult of the brave great warrior, Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to all Indian citizens. . The title Yash Raj produced the movie ‘Prithviraj’. directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is reprehensible and insulting not to address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name. They demanded that the title of the film be changed and that the script be approved by senior representatives of Kshatriya Samaj.

Following this, Karni Sena threatened the filmmakers with consequences similar to that of Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Padmaavat, if their demands were not met. Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, chairman of Karni Sena’s youth wing, set three conditions for the film which included, screening of the film before release, the film to be shown at the Rajput Company, and the film’s title to have the full name Veer Yoddha Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Padmaavat, Laxmii, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and many other films have already faced the wrath of fringe elements.

What shocks these fringe groups so much about Bollywood movie titles and their content? Come to think of it, we’ve had historical films like Gandhi, Chandragupta, Asoka, Sardar and many more in the past. But such instances of demands and threats have only become frequent in recent times. In this #BigStory week, we find out answers to where it all started, what’s so offensive about these titles, what the industry thinks about them and more.

What’s in a Title?





As mentioned earlier, many films based on the story have had titles minus the honorary prefix. But how justified is it to issue a diktat on the assumption that a legendary figure has been insulted? A senior filmmaker in conversation with ETimes, on condition of anonymity, said: The movie Chandragupta (1934) was not titled Samrat Chandragupta Maurya, Asoka (2001) was not titled Samrat Asoka Maurya. Gandhi (1982) had no Mahatma, Sardar (1994) was not titled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Mandela (2021) was not titled Nelson Mandela. Whether to add an honorary title or not, watch the movie and you will see it. It’s like banning a book before it’s even written.

Prithviraj





Speaking of the film in question, Prithviraj is not the first film made about the life of the Rajput warrior king. There was a movie called Prithviraj which was made in 1931, directed by RN Vaidya. There were two other films with the title Prithviraj Samyukta. In 1942 there was a Tamil movie by the name of Prithvirajan. Going back further, there were two books on the medieval period with the titles Prithviraj Raso and Prithviraj Vijaya. Every library in India has these books. Has it never struck writers that we should write something else before their names? From their point of view, they did not disrespect Prithviraj. When writing a biography or story, not every word has Samrat and Chauhan, claims an industry insider.

Such protests did not surface earlier. Interestingly, when the film’s teaser first came out in 2019, no one even noticed!

Why are they doing this?





Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt finds targeting Bollywood an easy way to advertise. “They’re getting the public’s attention. All these independent organizations are just promoting their agenda by attacking Bollywood. It’s become free for everyone, and the government needs to do something about this nuisance, because it’s not good for it. society, ”he said.

Historian Pavan Jha adds that, more than offensive, it suits their policy and that unreleased films are an easier target. Many newer groups are using it as an opportunity to gain media and public attention, which can help their mark of religion and caste politics. Probably easier to protest when the end product is not ready / seen / available to the public. Social media is a perfect playground, because the Bollywood buzz is its fuel, he says.

So vs now





With hardly any resistance noticed earlier, to most of the recent films reviewed even before their release, what led to this shift in audience behavior?

I don’t think people cared much about it at the start of the pre-social era because they were mostly exposed to films after release and most of the protest cases we see only happen after release. Shah Rukh Khan-Irrfan Khan’s movie “Billu Barber” did not gain attention until release, and the name was changed to “Billu” at the last moment. Nowadays, a movie generates a lot of buzz during its making and gets a lot of audience attention. Most of the public protests carried out by marginal groups occur without knowing the real context, but just to create news, ”Pavan Jha adds.

Pointing out that such incidents happen a lot over the past decade, Mukesh Bhatt wonders why people create a mountain out of a molehill, when the Censor Board adopted the film. All these problems started in 2010, things have gone downhill completely. It is tragic and sad that there is absolutely no protection. Despite the censorship of the film, any Tom Dick and Harry can do anything to us, he says.

Why threaten the producers, when we can go to court?





While every citizen of the country has the right to have an opinion and freedom of expression, the arguments must have solid evidence, believes a source close to the project. You can write to the PM, you can write to the court or even to the CBFC. But there are some basic limitations. If you say we’re going to set the country on fire or throw acid, that’s a border violation. Also, if a title is good or bad, who should decide and on what basis? We can go to court, and at the end of the day we will have to comply with the court verdict. If someone has insulted a personality and this is proven in court even after the film’s release, they will be punished, the source specifies.

Role of media and social networks





While the outrage is perpetrated by marginal groups, some believe that the media and social networks have a big role to play in amplifying such incidents. On the one hand, the news media have a responsibility to publish carefully researched and verified reports, even individuals must exercise restraint not to spread fake news and outrage on social media.

Producer of films like 83 and Thalaivii, Vishnu Vardhan Induri says, “There is too much media attention these days. Previously, there were fewer newspapers, one national news channel and no social network. Due to the demand for too much news, even the slightest protest gets undue visibility that encourages marginal groups. If there is no media exposure, no one would even bother to protest. Second, social media gives every average Joe a chance to talk whatever he wants even without showing his face. Trolls are once again given so much importance by the media. The media should act more responsibly and not sensationalize every little thing for the good of TRPs or eyeballs. Protests are very important to democracy and genuine protests are always welcome, but protests with an agenda or simply for media attention should not be encouraged or entertained.

A source close to Prithviraj explains how every detail is discussed on social media. People wonder if Sanyogita should sit in front of Prithviraj or behind. What is the basis of the debate? Have they read the books? A historian was asked where Sanyogita was sitting – in front or behind? If you had read you would know that she is sitting behind in the book. There is a reason, but people write anything on social media. Some say that Sanyogita should wear a nose ring. But do they know if it was even there, is there any historical evidence? There is no proof. Every filmmaker does his job well, he does a lot of research. But nobody cares, he says.

Regionalism and agenda





When we talk about a great personality, we tend to associate him with a region. This new wave of regionalism is the result of the political environment, industry insiders believe.

Historian Pavan Jha said, “A lot has changed after the advent of social media, with people getting near real-time information and also using social media as a collaborative platform for outrage. Most of the time, outrage is manipulated by using the emotions of social media users as fuel for the agenda. It is an extremely dangerous tool for vested interests, and must be fought with extreme gravity. ”

What does this say about our society as a whole?



Historian Kapil Kumar who was invited by the CBFC to watch “Padmaavat” found glaring factual inaccuracies in the film. But he says he doesn’t find the title ‘Prithviraj’ offensive at all. “When intolerance increases in society and certain types of threats emerge in society, they create a reaction. And in that reaction you start to analyze. Cinema does not portray the story correctly, but it cannot The point here is not to represent the story, the point is to make money … it’s business through entertainment, “he adds.

The point of view of the Censorship Commission





Former Chairman of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani says he is upset by the change of title from Padmaavat. Once censored, no one has the right to change anything. The copyright has been registered for ‘Prithviraj’. It is a film passed for historical fiction. After certification, you cannot change the title in accordance with the law, ”he informs.

The title of Prithviraj was registered about two years ago and the release has been delayed due to the pandemic. While there was no objection then, why do it now, asks Nihalani. It is a harassment of producers and it is my request to these organizations to stop this practice. The problem is growing, it must be stopped, he concludes.