Sunny Leone says she is the only buddhu; in Bollywood, Kapil Sharma is shocked after hearing THIS

Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri will be seen at the Kapil Sharma Show promoting the new song Panghat. In a new promo, Mika Singh will be seen singing “Gandi Baat” on stage while Kapil Sharma will dance to the song.

Sunny’s professionalism was appreciated by Mika who described himself as a “big fan”. Jab inke saath maine world tour kiya tha, ek percent bhi inke andar koi nakhra ya attitude wali baat nahi thi. Punctual thi humesha, 7 o’clock sharp yeh show pe pohochti thi (When I went on a world tour with her, I saw that she did not have fits or has a celebrity attitude. She was always there. ‘time and arrived for the show at 7 pm), ”he added.

Sunny joked about the late arrival on the sets of some celebrities. She said, Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (Because I’m on time I’m the only fool in this area.) ”

When Kapil asked about it, Sunny laughed and predicted he would get married next year.

Toshi said he seriously asked Mika to get married several times and revealed the following conversation: Bhai bolte hai, Oye, abhi tu mere ghar mein kaise aata hai? Ghanti bajata hai? Maine kaha nahi. Seedha andar aata hai na? Shaadi kar lunga toh aa nahi payega (He asked: ‘How are you going to enter my house now?’) Do you know how to ring the doorbell? ‘ No I said. “You came straight inside, didn’t you?” ” He asked. You won’t be able to do that after I’m married. ‘)

Kapil Sharma is getting ready for the premiere of his Netflix stand-up special “I’m Not Done Yet”, and the show premieres on January 28.