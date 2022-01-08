These Bollywood Stars Celebrate Their Birthdays Today, Know Their Interesting Facts





More than Bollywood star movies, audiences like to know things related to their life. Today is the birthdays of Bollywood celebrities including actor Irrfan Khan and actresses Supriya Pathak, Bipasha Basu and Koyna Mitra. On this special occasion, know very special and interesting things from his life. Supriya pathak Today marks the 59th birthday of the hugely popular Bollywood actress and television actress Supriya Pathak.

She has entertained people for almost 40 years. in his star plus the soap operas

“Khichdi” is still famous among the people. The actress made her film career in 1981

Started with the movie “Kalyug”. In the film “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”, he made his

The acting game conquered the hearts of the public. The actress is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Before joining the film industry, she was a theater assistant.

She married television actor Pankaj Kapur in 1986.

She is also the stepmother of actor Shahid Kapoor. Bipasha Basu Bengali beauty and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turned 41 today. he’s more

Does not appear in movies. His last film was Alone. your family these days

Seems to be very busy in life. Recently she with her husband Karan Singh Grover

Vacation in the Maldives. Debut in Bollywood with the film “Ajnabee” in 2001.

Glamorous recognition from the movie Jism and Raj.

She has appeared in blockbuster movies like Dhoom 2, Race, Corporate, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri.

Married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

Was very interested in reading and writing.

Big fan of American actor Brad Pitt

Started modeling at the age of 17. irfan khan From Bollywood to Hollywood, everyone is crazy about actor Irrfan Khan. if the best

Speaking of the actor’s acting, the name Irrfan Khan comes to mind. today their

It’s 53rd birthday. These days, she’s making the headlines for her upcoming movie “Angrezi Medium”.

to stay. Actress Kareena Kapoor will be seen with him in this film. His birth

Born in a Pathan Muslim family from Jaipur. The actor’s full name is Shahbazade Irfan Ali Khan.

Recently battled high grade neuroendocrine cancer.

Grant received in 1984 for admission to the National School of Dramatic Art.

Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, and the work done among Syrians like Chandrakanta.

She started her film career with the movie “Salaam Bombay”.

Received the Padma Shri Award in 2011. Koyna Mitra Bollywood actress and model Koyna Mitra is also celebrating her 36th birthday today.

The actress has made headlines for her statements on the recent anti-CAA protests. They

CAA supported. He was born into a Bengali family in Kolkata.

The actress began her career as a model.

She appeared in the movie “Musafir” in 2004.

Also starred in Tamil films.

She rose to fame after undergoing facial surgery.

He starred in movies like Apna Sapna Money Money, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena.

