RIP Sidney Poitier: Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood celebrities mourn the disappearance of the iconic actor

Bollywood stars such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor, among others, remember legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94. The first black actor to win an Oscar, Sidney Poitier was an inspiration to many. The Bahamian actor has played many key roles in some of Hollywood's most iconic films. His notable works include "The Defiant Ones", "Porgy and Bess", "A Raisin in the Sun", "Paris Blues", and more.

With his maverick performances, the actor-director not only won a huge number of fans in Hollywood but also in Bollywood. Mourning the loss of his "childhood idol", Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took his hand on social media and shared an invisible photo of them together. "Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, longtime inspiration and star of some of my favorite movies… Rest in Peace fan and admirer," he wrote alongside the photo.

Anupam Kher also revisited fond memories of meeting the legendary actor in 2013. He shared a photo with the late star and wrote: “I had the honor of meeting legendary actor #SidneyPoitier at the start from 2013. He was generous with his time to me. He was especially happy to know that I had acting school. A fantastic actor and one of the kind people I met! Om Shanti! ”

Bollywood stars mourn loss of Sidney Poitier

Anupam Kher

I had the honor of meeting the legendary actor #SidneyPoitier early 2013. He was generous with his time for me. He was especially happy to know that I had a theater school. A fantastic actor and one of the kind people I have met! Om Shanti! #ToSirWithLove @ actor prepare pic.twitter.com/7IVqYlopC8 Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2022

Anil kapoor

Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration and star of some of my favorite films … Forever your fan and admirer Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/tN3pXKxt3W Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 7, 2022

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda’s Instagram Story (Photo credits: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee

Randeep Hooda also mourned Sidney’s disappearance by sharing a black and white photo of the late actor on his Instagram story. The label with the photo said “rip”. Award-winning national actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted: “REST IN PEACE !!! #SidneyPoitier.” On the other hand, several Hollywood celebrities have also expressed their grief over the death of Sidney Poitier. US President Joe Biden and former US President Barack Obama also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

