Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 am EST | State News

Virus testing shortages and delays help fuel soaring

LOS ANGELES (AP) Difficulty finding coronavirus test kits in many parts of California and delays in getting results are causing growing frustration and contributing to the spike in infections. In just two weeks, the number of people hospitalized in California with COVID has more than doubled. Delays in getting results or the inability to find a test kit can mean that people with very mild or no symptoms can assume they are not infected and go about their usual business. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday that about 200 members of the California National Guard were deployed to test sites to increase capacity.

Arbery’s killers are sentenced to life in prison; no parole for father, son

BRUNSWICK, Ga (AP) Three white men who hunted down and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced to life in prison, a judge denying any possibility of parole to the father and son who armed themselves and launched the murderous pursuit of the 25 years old black man. Greg and Travis McMichael seized guns and chased Arbery in a van after spotting him running around their neighborhood outside the port city of Brunswick in Georgia. Neighbor William Roddie Bryan joined the chase and recorded a cellphone video of Travis McMichael blowing up Arbery with a shotgun. Bryan was given a chance at parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison. A jury found the three accused guilty of murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and attempted forcible confinement in November.

Sheriff: Man with explosives arrested near January 6 rally

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Authorities say a Florida man with IEDs was arrested near a rally in the Tampa Bay area in support of a man jailed in connection with the insurgency of the year last at the United States Capitol. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Garrett James Smith, 22, was arrested early Friday morning. To mark the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, a Thursday night rally was held outside the Pinellas County Jail to support a man being held for participating in the riot. Gualtieri says Smith was seen in front of the rally. He was initially detained for vagrancy, and MPs reported finding a homemade bomb when they searched his backpack.

Civil rights lawyer Professor Lani Guinier dead at 71

WASHINGTON (AP) Lani Guinier, a lawyer and civil rights scholar whose appointment by President Bill Clinton as head of the Department of Justice’s civil rights division has been withdrawn after Tories criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has passed away. She was 71 years old. Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning said Guinier died on Friday. Her cousin, Sherrie Russell-Brown, says the cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Guinier became the first woman of color appointed to a full professor position at Harvard Law when she joined the faculty in 1998.

Powerful earthquake shakes remote western China

BEIJING (AP) A nighttime earthquake rocked a sparsely populated area in western China. No injuries were immediately reported. The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at 1:45 a.m. in Qinghai Province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was in a mountainous area about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the provincial capital Xining. A nighttime video posted online by state media showed swinging furniture and ceiling lights and cattle suddenly rising and moving in its enclosure. The photos showed scattered damage to the houses, including a broken window and wall tiles and a large section of the ceiling that had fallen.

Naval officer blames misinformation for sinking tragedy

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) A Marine Corps battalion commander said in retrospect he would have halted the exercise that killed nine of his Marines whose amphibious assault vehicle sank off the southern coast of the California in 2020. But at the time, Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner said his decisions were based in part on what other commanders told him. A commander told him the Marines had completed their swimming certifications, although they had not. Regner said he was also assured that the aging vehicles they were in had been repaired and were ready for the mission. The government says it ignored the red flags. Regner reported on Friday to a board of inquiry which will decide whether he should be considered for release.

South Korea disputes North claim of hypersonic missile test

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) South Korea has dismissed North Korea’s claim that it recently launched a hypersonic missile as an exaggeration, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The assessment is sure to anger North Korea. South Korea has previously avoided publicly downplaying North Korea’s weapons tests, apparently in order not to worsen relations. South Korea’s Defense Ministry has said it believes North Korea has not acquired the technologies necessary to launch a hypersonic weapon. He says North Korea claims the weapon traveled 700 kilometers (435 miles) and maneuvered sideways appears to be an exaggeration aimed at boosting national confidence in its missile program.

Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases has reached new highs across the country and health officials have warned that the true number of cases is probably much higher than the tests show. Turnbull, who served as Prime Minister from 2015 to 2018, confirmed on Twitter that he was isolating himself at home after testing positive. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also tested positive a day earlier and is isolating as well. Victoria state has seen cases double overnight due to a new system that requires people to self-report positive cases identified by home tests.

2 North Carolina judges will not withdraw from voter ID case

RALEIGH, NC (AP) Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices have ruled they will not waive hearing a case that challenges two constitutional amendments, one of which requires photo ID. Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote on Friday that they believed they could be fair and impartial when they heard the lawsuit filed by the state NAACP. The lawyers of the group had requested last summer the recusal of the judges. Berger is the son of Senate Leader Phil Berger, who is a named accused. Barringer voted to hold the referendum when she was in the Senate. The decisions should allow the court to quickly resume the arguments of the case.

2 Republicans in AP: Wisconsin Sen. Johnson running for a 3rd term

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek re-election for a third term. Two Republicans with knowledge of Johnson’s plan but who were not authorized to speak publicly about it confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Johnson plans to enter the race as early as next week. Johnson postponed his decision to run for months, saying there was no rush. But in recent weeks, he has indicated his announcement will be coming soon.