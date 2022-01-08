Check: Is the Frost Bank time and temperature hotline still routinely used by many?





We wanted to know if the hotline is still used by many, including the military in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO Part of San Antonio’s rich history is a decades-old weather and temperature hotline. After more than 80 years, thousands of people still use the Frost Bank time and temperature phone line before going out in the morning, but we wanted to know what else it could be used for. THE QUESTION Is the Frost Bank time and temperature phone line still in daily use by many people, including military installations in San Antonio? THE SOURCES Bill Day, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications at Frost Bank

Hugh Hemphill, fitness specialist at the Jimmy Brought Fitness Center in Fort Sam Houston. THE ANSWER WHAT WE FOUND Bill Day of Frost Bank Communications told us, “The time is generated by satellite, so it’s the atomic clock. And then the temperatures from the National Weather Service. . ” Hugh Hemphill of Fort. Sam told us that these accurate temperature readings are imperative for daily life around Fort. Sam Houston. Hemphill said: “The way we use it is that the military has a flag code system that determines how much exercise time soldiers should be outside. It changes from white, green, yellow, red to black. Once it enters the black area, which is 90 degrees and above, the time soldiers would have to spend outdoors for exercise is considerably limited. ” So the answer is yes. The Frost Bank time and temperature hotline is accurate and is also used daily by military installations in San Antonio. We have compared the hotline several times with data from the National Weather Service. There was a 4 degree difference over several hours, but Frost Bank says it’s rare and usually perfect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/verify-is-the-frost-bank-time-and-temperature-hotline-still-routinely-used-by-many/273-16dabec6-9a40-4cec-8fc2-29819dba1f29 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos