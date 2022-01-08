“Was tortured for my surgery for three long years,” actor Koena Mitra said





Koena Mitra shared this image. (courtesy: officialkoenamitra) Strong points “I have never regretted going under the knife,” Koena said

“Either way, it was my decision,” she said

“There was so much negative going on about me,” she added. New Delhi: Actor Koena Mitra, in a recent interview with AajTak, opened around the time she had plastic surgery. She said she had been “tortured” for three years for her operation. Koena told Aaj Tak, “When I first came into the industry, I wasn’t aware of the terms here. I didn’t know you shouldn’t be openly talking about your surgery. Someone asked me. , so I told them yes, I had After that, it was like the whole world was after me. For three consecutive years, I was tortured because of my operation. There was so much negative about me constantly in the news. Because of this, a lot of people in the industry have kept their distance from me, which has also affected my work. “ The actress said in the interview that she has no regrets about having had plastic surgery and added, “I have never regretted going under the knife and never will. ‘Either way, it was my decision. I don’t understand why other people I have so much trouble with it. My face, my life, whatever I do, what do other people have to do with that ?” The 38-year-old actress added: “I felt like laughing when people called me to console me and said ‘you are very brave, don’t mind all that.’ But no one ‘came to the media and said nothing. in my support. It is very painful that you take a stand for your special people but hesitate to talk about anything about foreigners like us. “ Koena Mitra made her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma Road She has acted in movies like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apna Sapna Silver Silver and Traveler to name a few. She has also been featured in tracks like Saki Saki and Dil Mein Baji Guitar.

