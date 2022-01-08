A Bold Take on Shakespeare Comes to Richmond

The sword becomes a pen and the armor becomes a three-piece costume, in a new production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by William Shakespeare arriving at the EKU Center for the Arts.

Starting January 8, EKU’s Appalachian Shakespeare Center and Blackbird Dance Theater will begin a series of performances of what the two theater companies have called a “dark, sexy and contemporary adaptation of one of the most appreciated by the Bard “.

The play will take place over two weekends starting January 8

and January 14-16 at the EKU Center for the Arts. The Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the two Sunday shows being presented earlier in the day at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $ 20 for adults to $ 15 for children, students. , the elderly and veterans.

Approximately 90 minutes in length, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is recommended for audiences of school age and older. The shows were originally scheduled to start on Friday January 7, but this show was canceled due to road conditions resulting from the recent snowstorm.

Matt Johnson of the Appalachian Shakespeare Center and Jenny Fitzpatrick of the Blackbird Dance Theater are directing the production, co-directing and co-starring respectively as Lord and Lady Macbeth. For those unfamiliar with the play, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” tells the story of a Scottish nobleman and his wife who embark on a bloody quest for power after Lord Macbeth has encountered a trio of prophetic witches. It is a dark story of absolutely corrupting absolute power.

The play is a contemporary interpretation of classical and equal dance and traditional theater. According to the directors, there is no sword or crown fights here, but the fights are communicated through dance and movement.

“It’s a lot more psychological than political. It really focuses on Mac and Lady Mac and their manipulative relationship they have with each other. All of our shows are conceptualized in one way or another. We don’t. let’s do nothing the traditional way, ”Johnson said. “Our mission statement as an organization is to promote agency and citizenship through the works of William Shakespeare. We look at Shakespeare and what he tells us and what we mean through him. It is certainly not museum theater at all. “

The use of dance in the room meets these same criteria. This side of the story sees the trio of witches grow into something much bigger. Performed by a group of nine dancers, the witches are called “Witch Storm”. Functioning as a symbol of change, the Storm of Witches gradually dismantles the patriarchy represented by Lord Macbeth.

“We liked the idea early on that witches were sort of that ultimate power. That’s really the topic of the whole piece for us. Power is a character and what it can do to you… Whatever. Either way, they’re the reason the play goes on, simulating what these mortals face. And any mortal given so much power is unlikely to make good decisions. And in the world we live in today. hui, that seems like a story we should be talking about. They are always- present. It was something very poetic and beautiful about this collaboration. Matt brought his white masculine energy to it and I brought my Mexican feminine energy to it. We wanted to portray both sides of this collaboration, ”Fitzpatrick said.

Regarding the choreography used for the dance itself, Fitzpatrick described the style of dance his company performs.

“We are a contemporary company, especially contemporary jazz dance. This performance is a contemporary jazz representation of what bad can be. It’s funky and rock n ‘roll and fast in the best way,” said Fitzpatrick.

Despite the unique take on the source material, the production will live up to its name as a tragedy, embracing the darkest elements of history – a story that Johnson says has many relevant themes.

“It’s not a rosy picture and we don’t shy away from it. We see it as a warning. We have to start working together and start listening to each other. If everyone is just trying to get the his, we’ll just end up killing each other, ”Johnson said.

Fitzpatrick and Johnson both had a great time playing their respective characters. Although Lord and Lady Macbeth both did some very dark deeds in the story, the cast found the characters to be more likable than they appeared.

“He’s a lot nicer than I ever thought he would. Once you get there you start to understand these lines and understand where they came from,” Johnson said of Macbeth. “Power absolutely corrupts. He gets absolute power and starts doing what he thinks he needs to do to keep it there. Sympathize than I would have thought.”

Fitzpatrick believes Lady Macbeth is a product of the cruel and misogynistic world in which she lives. She portrays her as a woman with no other option to take.

“If you don’t have a voice, what steps are you going to take to have one?” The answer to this is not always positive. Lady Macbeth is the human representation of this dismantling in the play in a very thematic way. We tie it to witches. We see the witches manipulating everyone and we watch Lady Macbeth manipulate her husband. Then we see the two dismantled in their power. It’s the cyclical nature of chasing something that’s nothing, ”Fitzpatrick said. “The fact that she’s so powerful in the end is empowering women. Her point of view, as I did, was that she had no other option. It was her road and that meant putting the wind in her husband’s sails. We see other female characters taking a different path, which is good. But her cyclical nature with power ends the same way Macbeth does. “

Many lessons can be learned from “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and the other works of William Shakespeare. Fitzpatrick found one particularly poignant in his character’s journey.

“I think there’s something intuitive and otherworldly about women about us and we have to use it for good or bad. And Lady Macbeth doesn’t use it for good. But that’s it. which makes it fun to watch. There is an important lesson to be learned here, especially for women at a time when we are striving to empower. We can take power, but that shouldn’t mean emasculating or demolishing whoever. that’s to make it happen, ”Fitzpatrick said.