EXCLUSIVE: On her 36th birthday, KGF star Yash looks back on life and fame – This is just the beginning: Bollywood News

Indian actor Yash made his film debut in 2008 with the film Moggina Manasu and made his debut as a solo lead actor with the 2008 film Rocky. From there to play Rocky in KGF – Chapter 1, it’s been a long journey for the actor. Today, as the actor who has contributed enormously to Indian cinema turns 36, he strikes up a conversation with Bollywood Hungama and spoke about his life, his accomplishments, his fame, his fans and the years of the pandemic.

New Years and birthdays are the time people look back and remember. For Yash, his popularity transcended the boundaries of Kannada’s film industry and he amassed a huge fan with the 2018 release. KGF – Chapter 1. When asked what was going on in his head, when he looked back, he said, “It’s going on, I can tell. It’s not about what we’ve accomplished, it’s about what we want to accomplish. have done, there is still a long way to go. That’s life, you have to keep watching what you have to do. We have to enjoy every moment of life, take every challenge and overcome it, celebrate it, look forward to something new. That’s all. I am not someone who will think about what I have done. It’s just the beginning, it’s how I still feel. There is still a lot more. “

Speaking of hindsight, we cannot forget the years of the pandemic and the toll it has taken on humans. “We’ve all been through a lot in those two years that we didn’t expect to face or come to a situation where we have to stay home and do nothing. positive sides, that is, I spent a lot of quality time with my kids, especially the first confinement, my daughter was a year and a half old. That’s when they are starting to express themselves or they are starting to try to communicate. I had a wonderful time in the second lockdown. My son was one and a half years old. So it’s a blessing in disguise, “the actor explained.

But the actor also had times where he started to question everything and admits that it was difficult and that he was not “calm and collected” during these difficult times. “There are a lot of times you get frustrated because you don’t know other ways of looking at life. You associate with your profession or the things you want to accomplish. All of a sudden, if you pull out this equation of your life it gets very difficult no matter what profession you are in. I think everyone would have been through it. I think life is like that. It’s unpredictable and we have to adapt to the situation. It’s not easy. There are times when I felt very, very low and I wondered, “What am I doing? A lot of them say a spirit empty is the devil’s workshop. I asked, “What am I doing? Is it sufficient ? Or is it good? Where am I going ? What is life? “Too many questions. When you’re busy you don’t have time to think about all of these things, it just keeps going. Momentum is the most important thing in life and when you lose momentum, big questions arise. pose and deep thoughts also come to your mind, “said Yash Bollywood Hungama.

As fans and audiences alike saw it on screen larger than life, the pandemic has also taken its toll. “We can take you to the fantasy world, but we’ll be living in reality. In my head, yes, I still live in a fantasy world. But at the end of the day, we’re all humans,” Yash said.

With the pan-Indian success of the magnum opus KGF – Chapter 1, Yash got a large number of fans across the country and became their dear Rocky bhai. The fans did everything possible to spread love to the star. When asked if there was a fan gesture that had overwhelmed him, he replied that he couldn’t choose one because every moment is special. “How do you decide which is overwhelming, everything is overwhelming. Sometimes the thought that they might not be celebrating their parents’ birthday or their own birthday, but thinking about our anniversary. The blessing from God should I say. I always say they are my family. So I have a big family and everything they do in their own way is big for me. It’s about the space that ‘They give in their life. This in itself is so important. And I don’t want to differentiate between that. Some people celebrate my birthday by cooking for their family and eating good food. That kind of party that in itself is great, ”he said.

For Yash, his birthdays are about his big family, that is, his fans. In 2020, just before India was hit by the pandemic, Yash fans set the world record for the biggest celebrity birthday cake. Her fans celebrated the day with a cake weighing 5,000 kg and 40×70 feet wide. “This is about their celebration and meeting them, but unfortunately for two years we have not been able to do that. I miss meeting my fans. They are also going to be disappointed because more than my birthday they travel and also celebrate with their family, ”he shared.

Once again this year, due to the pandemic, the actor will be spending a quiet birthday with his family and can’t wait for the pandemic to set in so he can interact with his fans.

ALSO READ: Yash to pronounce his own lines in Hindi KGF 2?

More pages: KGF – Chapter 1 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.