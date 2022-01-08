Braunfels’ new beekeeper fair takes off | Community alert





A television series focusing on a man from New Braunfels and his beekeeping adventures through the region is scheduled to air this weekend. Led by wild beekeeper on a mission, Charlie Agar, who saves bees and sweetens teas across the Texas Hill Country, the all-new reality series, Charlie Bee Company, makes its US debut on Austin PBS, KLRU- TV Saturday. The eight-hour episodes from Austin-based Iniosante Studios put viewers at the forefront of working with the most important pollinator on the planet. People are just starting to understand how important bees are to the ecosystem, and I’m excited to share my love for all things bees and beekeeping, Agar said. We had absolute pleasure doing this show. The series was born after a meeting in 2017 between Agar and Ashley Scott Davison of Iniosante. A seasoned filmmaker with wildlife documentary credits from networks like National Geographic, Davison researched topics closer to home, and Agar did the trick with his beekeeping and bee-killing operation in Texas. The first time we followed Charlie on one of his bee kidnappings, I got stung over 20 times, Davison said. I was literally pulling pricks from my leg, I knew we were having a show there that people would be glued to. Davison and his film crew braved the Hot Bees, the term for angry and very aggressive bees in the hot Texas weather, and were repeatedly stung while following Agar on adventures for over a year. to produce the eight-hour-long episode television series. The show also includes interviews with university researchers, behind the scenes of commercial beekeeping operations and even the stifling aftermath of a hurricane on the Gulf Coast to save a struggling hive. It’s been an amazing journey working with Ashley and her team to document the crazy things I do with bees, Agar said. I get out and capture bees from nuisance situations, from walls, trees and under sheds, and get them out of a dangerous situation for homeowners and landowners. I’m a beekeeper, not an exterminator, so I take these problem bees and put them to work for me, and I rehabilitate them. Starting this weekend on Austin PBS, KLRU-TV, Charlie Bee Company airs Saturdays at 4:30 p.m., with recall shows on Sundays at 2 p.m. ET. What we love about the show is that it’s educational and has a message about protecting pollinators, but it’s also just plain fun and entertaining, said David Lauderman, director of the programming at Austin PBS, KLRU-TV. Following its Austin debut, Charlie Bee Company will air on PBS stations nationwide via US public television.

