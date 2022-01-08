How Peter Bogdanovich shaped the backstory of modern cinema

Even though Peter Bogdanovich, who died on Thursday at the age of eighty-two, had never exhibited a film frame as a director, he would be one of the historical heroes of the film world. Bogdanovich, born in 1939, grew up in Manhattan as a precocious teenage movie buff. In 1961, at the absurdly young age of twenty-one, he organized the very first American retrospective films by Orson Welless, at the Museum of Modern Art, and wrote a monograph on the work of the directors. He did the same, at the same museum, the following year with the Howard Hawks films, and, in 1963, with Alfred Hitchcock. Those screenings, along with the symbolism of entering the museum ranks of three of the greatest filmmakers who were also Hollywood directors and still working at the time, were sort of a slow-motion coming-out party for the notion of Hollywood as a home. the art of staging.

The directorial art of Peter Bogdanovich reached its peak in a trio of stylized films in the seventies. Photograph by Chris Floyd / Camera Press / Redux

It’s hard to imagine how strange this idea sounded back then, how controversial it was, at a time when most prominent critics made a strict distinction between art films made in Europe (or independently in the United States) and commercial films made in Hollywood. . The idea that Hollywood was home to a handful of leading film artists, equal to all directors, had started to take hold in France a decade earlier, influencing a younger generation of French New Wave filmmakers including the work then began to appear here. . In the early 1960s, Bogdanovich’s curatorial and critical efforts gave practical impetus to ideas also expressed by a few other far-sighted American critics, primarily Andrew Sarris and Eugene Archer. Bogdanovich allowed New Yorkers to see for themselves what they were talking about, and the critical mass of these newly recognized classics inspired a new generation of young American filmmakers to approach art in a new way with attention. aware of the history of cinema and Hollywood. Among them were two screenwriters, Robert Benton and David Newman, who in 1963 were working on a screenplay. As Benton told me in 2004, Bogdanovich was doing his monograph on Hitchcock; so call us, and say, 3 PM, Rope; we saw the movie, and then we went back to work on the script. The movie they were writing was Bonnie and Clyde.

Bogdanovich was more than an early programmer. He is a precocious artist whose first theatrical activities (acting studies with Stella Adler at sixteen, staging an Off Broadway production of The Big Knife, by Clifford Odets, at twenty) foreshadow his cinematographic vocation. . He began a career as a journalist writing about films and filmmakers, and in 1964 he and his first wife, Polly Platt, moved to Hollywood in order to have better access to his industry heroes. He was quickly recruited by low-budget producer Roger Corman, first to write screenplays, then to direct. His second dramatic feature film, The Last Picture Show, from 1971, catapulted him to the forefront of the industry. and cinematography, plus two each for supporting actors and actresses), winning two (for performances by Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson). But the best was yet to come.

Bogdanovich’s directorial talent reached its peak in a trio of even more stylized films. The first of them, the 1972 comedy Whats Up, Doc ?, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan ONeal, reflected Bogdanovich’s passion for cinema in his wildly imaginative variation on Hawkss Bringing Up Baby, amplified by powerful sets of comedic disaster. in the manner of Buster Keaton. The other two are films of sui-generis originality, in which Bogdanovich’s self-administered studies of cinematic classicism produced two period pieces of daring and exemplary modernism and exquisite sense of style. Daisy Miller Is Coming First, an adaptation of Henry James ‘short story, starring Cybill Shepherd, in which daring, filigree choreographic figures for the cast and camera reflect the complex subjectivity of Jamess’ writing, and in which performances by Shepherd, Barry Brown, Leachman, Mildred Natwick and Eileen Brennan, with their archaic diction and precise gestures, epitomize the rarefied comedy of manners that lurks in James’ tale of tragic passion. Then, in one of the most daringly conceived and meticulously crafted Hollywood films of the era, At Long Last Love, a thirties musical that tells its romantic story through almost wall-to-wall renditions of songs by Cole Porter, starring Shepherd’s quartet, Madeline Kahn, Duilio Del Prete and Burt Reynolds, Bogdanovich has achieved a fusion of Hollywood classics and arthouse styles that also lends cream puff making. and with hoarse humor an air of bitter melancholy.

Before Michael Ciminos Heavens Gate, before Elaine Mays Ishtar, there was the At Long Last Love scandal, which critics of the time cloistered, leaving Bogdanovich stained and feathered. It wasn’t just that this big-budget, big-star film by a renowned director was under heavy criticism for its daring and high ambitions; Bogdanovich has also been attacked for the daring and idiosyncratic originality of his art. More so, he didn’t care what Cimino would be, a few years later, for Heavens Gate, and like Elaine May, a decade later, for Ishtar for bending studio cinema to a personal vision, for working in a studio. mainstream with mainstream actors to bring his film out of the creative standards of the general public.

Although Bogdanovich’s career continued and achieved both artistic successes (They All Laughed, The Cats Meow) and commercial successes (Mask), he never again reached the heights of individualistic style or of the overall originality of this trio from the seventies. (Bogdanovich’s 2002 Tad Friends profile in The New Yorker details the painful and tragic story of Bogdanovich over decades of personal and professional hardship, beginning in the mid-1970s.) On the other hand, Bogdanovich has remained, throughout his life, such a crucial activist for the legacy of cinema. youth. His first film, from 1967, was a documentary on Hawks that he co-directed, and shortly thereafter he directed one on John Ford; his latest, from 2018, is a documentary about Buster Keaton. He continued his journalistic endeavor, compiling his interviews from the 60s and 70s with directors of the classic Hollywood age into a masterful 1997 book, Who the devil did it. He made a whole delivered interviews with Ford, another one with Fritz Lang, and a third, with Allan Dwan (one of the most unknown of the greatest Hollywood directors), it is one of the most stimulating books of interviews related to the film that I read. Bogdanovich’s extended interview with Hitchcock, from 1963, is a more enlightening document that François Truffauts celebrated delivered interviews with him at the same time.

The widest and deepest expansion of Bogdanovich’s film heritage dates back even further to his own past, and is tied to his primary education and work as an actor. Bogdanovich himself told the story: in 1968, seven years after the MOMA Looking back, Orson Welles approached with appreciation and suggested that Bogdanovich do a series of interviews with him like the one Bogdanovich had just done with Ford. The resulting book, It’s Orson Welles (which took a winding path until its publication, in 1992, seven years after Welless’s death), is a classic of cinematic literature.

Yet this monumental book is not the sum, or even the peak, of Bogdanovich’s collaboration with Welles. In 1970 Welles got to work on a new film, which he partly self-funded, titled The Other Side of the Wind, and as production progressed and evolved he gave Bogdanovich a main role, that of a young famous director. with a devoted but ironic relationship with an older, declining director (played by John Huston). During their friendship, Bogdanovich tried to bring Welles back to Hollywood and get funding for films, but was unsuccessful. After Welless’ death, The Other Side of the Wind went unfinished, and the rights to the images were in dispute. (Alex Ross wrote in The New Yorker on the vagaries of its ultimate completion.) When the business aspect was finally resolved, in 2017, the producers brought in Bogdanovich as part of the crew that finished the film. It premiered in 2018, at film festivals, and released on Netflix, which funded its completion, and in theaters.