Former MPAA lawyer sentenced to one year in prison in sexual abuse case

  • Steven Fabrizio was head of the legal department of the Motion Picture Association of America when he was arrested in 2019
  • Longer sentence partially suspended on condition that Fabrizio complete three-year probation

(Reuters) – Former Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) senior lawyer Steven Fabrizio was sentenced to about a year in prison for sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman, a court judge said on Friday Superior of Washington, DC.

Fabrizio had pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of blackmail in a detailed deal for the first time publicly in July.

Superior Court judge Marisa Demeo said in a virtual hearing that a total sentence of 30 months has been reduced to 12 months on condition that Fabrizio completes a three-year supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender for 10 years after his release from prison.

Fabrizio was arrested in August 2019 and charged with raping and blackmailing a woman he met on a Sugar Daddy dating website. He was subsequently licensed by the MPAA.

According to a police affidavit, after an initial consensual meeting in which he paid for sex, he threatened to tell the victim’s family, landlord and workplace if she refused to meet at new for sex. Fabrizio sexually assaulted her after pressuring her to agree to a second meeting, according to the affidavit.

Fabrizio’s attorney, Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney and an MPAA representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. The DOJ’s office in Washington, DC declined to comment beyond a press release.

Fabrizio was Senior Partner and Co-Chair of Jenner & Blocks’ Content, Media & Entertainment Practice before joining the MPAA in 2013.

In a DC Bar order in December 2021 citing the sexual abuse and blackmail case, Fabrizio was provisionally suspended.

The case is United States v Fabrizio, Steven, District of Columbia Superior Court, No. 2019 CF1 010989.

For the Respondent: Brandi Harden of Harden & Pinckney

For the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia: Deputy United States Attorney Peter Taylor

