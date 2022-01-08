Pioneer actor Sidney Poitier has died





Sidney Poitier, the first African-American to win the Oscar for Best Actor, died Thursday at the age of 94. The youngest son of a tomato farmer in the Bahamas, Poitier grew up illiterate. He barely knew how to read during his first audition and the director kicked him out. Poitier nevertheless decides to become an actor: he learns to read and works as a theater concierge in exchange for acting lessons. Throughout his career of over 50 film and television roles, Poitier has focused on acting, producing, and directing films that portrayed black Americans in a positive light and eschewed racial stereotypes. In one year, 1967, he starred in to sir, with love; Guess who’s coming to dinner; and In the heat of the Night, all of which dealt with race relations. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in Field lilies in 1963. Although not as politically active as his close friend and fellow actor Harry Belafonte, Poitier was involved in the civil rights movement. He participated in the 1963 March on Washington. In 1964, Belafonte recruited him to help make donations to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, a civil rights group in Greenwood, Mississippi. The Ku Klux Klan followed them during the visit. Poitier was raised Catholic but expressed agnosticism and deism as an adult. In his autobiographyThe measure of a man, he described his vision of God in writing, this consciousness is such a powerful force so unimaginably calibrated in his sensitivity that not a leaf falls unnoticed deep in the woods on a darkest night. Poitier was married to Juanita Hardy for 15 years and had four daughters with her. Three survive him, as do his two daughters by his second wife, Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus.

