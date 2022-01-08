Sidney Poitier opened the door to Black Hollywood

Elise brisco

USA TODAY

Sidney Poitier, a Hollywood pioneer and thethe first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, died Thursday. He was 94 years old.

Among his long list of accolades, Poitier became the first African-American actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor (for “The Defiant Ones” in 1958) and six years later he became the first Black Man to winning an Academy Award this time. for “Field lilies”.

Many memorable roles of Poitiertreatise on race in the general public of Hollywoodmovies before others choose to do so.

Poitier was honored several times during his lifetime: the American Film Institute included him in its list of Hollywood’s biggest male stars in 1999, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1974 and President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

After his death, many stars continue their praise by remembering and paying homage to the “historical actor” and to the “man among men”.

In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden honored Poitier as “an actor and advocate for a generation whose work carried so much dignity, power and grace that it changed the world on and off the great screen”.

“With unshakeable grandeur and poise, his singular warmth, depth and stature onscreen, Sidney has helped open the hearts of millions and change the way America sees itself,” added the President. “He paved the way for our nation and a legacy that touches every part of our society today.”

Biden continued, “Jill and I send our love and prayers to Sidney’s wife, Joanna, her daughters, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May God bless Sidney Poitier.

Director Martin Scorsese praised Poitier for his acting prowess and courageous artistic talent, calling him “a major figure in our cinema and our culture”.

“For years the spotlight has been on Sidney Poitier,” Scorsese said in a statement. “It was almost always for reasons other than being such a great actor. With good reason, given the horrors he faced in his youth and the obstacles he had to overcome long after becoming a star.

“But he had a vocal precision, a physical power and grace that at times felt almost supernatural. His best-known films are the ones that broke racial barriers in Hollywood, but he was just as good in many other pictures we should all see again, like “No Way Out”, “Edge of the City” or “The Bedford”. Incident.’ “

Open doors

Denzel Washington remembered Poitier as a friend who had helped set the stage for him and many others.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years, ”Washington said in a statement to USA TODAY on Friday. “God bless him and his family. “

Oprah Winfrey posted a touching photo of herself and Portier kissing and smilingon Instagram.

“For me the tallest of the ‘Big Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier,” Winfrey wrote. “My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom. The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life.

Viola Davis shared a photo fromherself and Poitier together on Instagramwrite a touching tribute to the legacy Poitier left to others in Hollywood.

“The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence, and sheer electricity that you brought to your roles have shown us that we as black people matter,” Davis wrote. “You told us, ‘If your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough! I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Have a good rest, Monsieur Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing to you for your rest.

Tyler Perry wrote a longtribute to Poitier on Facebook, calling it a “North Star” in the industry.

“To wake up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away… all I can tell you is that my heart has broken in another place. The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he gave me, not only as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten ” , wrote Perry.

The 52-year-old writer, actor and producer added details of a ‘life-changing’ memory of him spending time with Poitier and the late actressCicely tyson.

“I will never forget inviting him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to keep them both captive for hours of travel as I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences, ”he wrote. “All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your amazing gift. But above all, thank you for agreeing to share YOU to make us all better.

Revolutionary roles

Former President Barack Obama shared a photo of himself, Michelle Obama and Portier at the White House.

“Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors, ”Obama wrote. “Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans.”

Don Cheadle said on Friday he was “gutted” by Poitier’s death.

“I lost another royal. Sir Poitier had no equal and will never see his equal again. He was the standard bearer for the generations of actor / director who followed him, “Cheadle said in a statement to USA TODAY on Friday, recalling the last time he saw Poitier” was on a golf course in LA I saw him across the room and walked over to him with my hand to shake his. Ignoring my hand, he opened both his arms wide and kissed me warmly.

“Then he let me go and held me at arm’s length looking me in the eye and said in his signature cadence, ‘I’m digging what you’re doing, man. I almost fainted. He told me to continue and to continue representing us. I told him that I would do my best and that he was irreplaceable. We were so lucky to have him for as long as we have, and he will be sorely missed and sure to be.

Poitier’s work has had so much impact in presenting opportunities for other minorities in the industry,A biographer nicknamed him the “Martin Luther King of the movies”.

Director Kenny Leon, who won a Tony for his 2014 performance of the 1959 Broadway play “A Raisin in the Sun”, in which Poitier was a part of the original cast, recalled Poitier as thanking “God for sharing “the actor with the world.

“Rest in sweet peace, Mr. Sidney Poitier. Where would we be without your sacrifices? an artist among artists, a man among men ”,Leon wrote.

Whoopi goldbergtweeted lyricsfor the song that accompanied Poitier’s 1967 film “To Sir, with Love,” adding: “Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars. “

Dionne Warwick recalled meeting Poitier when she was younger, which prompted the late actor to give her a nickname.

“Once he caught me following him. He said ‘little girl what do you want’ I mumbled ‘I can have your autograph’ “Warwick wrote.“From that day forward, he always called me little girl and asked me if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed at. He was my hero and great friend.

Jada pinkett smithwrote:“Working is not easy and you have done it with grace and tenacity. I am grateful. Rest in love.

“We lost an elegant king today. Thanks Sidney Poitier. Not only for having opened the door, but for having walked in this world with infinite grace and excellence, so that even today we follow behind you, striving for the example you set ”,Kerry Washington wrote.

Blair underwoodtweeted:“The gift of your time and your presence over the decades is not lost on me. You embodied selflessness and service every waking hour. Indeed, what a beautiful life you have lived and what a legacy to see.

Like Perry, LeVar Burtonalso considered Poitier to be its “North Star” in entertainment, writing,“My polar star and my lighthouse. The very personification of elegance, eloquence, effortless grace and humanity, I have admired and imitated him all my life. Without Sidney Poitier, quite simply, there would be no LeVar Burton.

Leyna Bloom postedon Instagram, reflecting the impact of Poitier: “Sidney Poitier thanks you for your dedication to the power of art and for giving our brothers and sisters a true vision of who we are and who we should always be. “

“The heart hurts. Sir Sidney Poitier was not only a great actor. He was a wonderful human being and truly the most elegant man I have ever met in my life. Rest Well Dear Brother “, former host of” The View “Star Jones wrote.

Historical actor

Rosie Perez wrote:“The portrayal of #SidneyPoitiers in“ To Monsieur, avec amour ”literally changed me. “

“Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love,”“Westworld” actor Jeffrey Wright wrote.

“The Real” co-host Loni Love shared amemory meets Poitier, writing,“What a pleasure it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier .. he made us all proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming .. thank you Mr Poitier have a good rest.”

George Takei remembered Poitieras as a “pioneer who will be mourned by so many to whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood”.

Actor “Candyman”Colman Domingo wrote:“Until I can properly praise him later.” Broken Heart. I am because of him. He has blazed a trail for actors like me. I am eternally grateful. Stand up O for this giant.

Poitier’s acting career began with the American Negro Theater and five years later he starred in his first feature film: “No Way Out”, a hospital drama about a doctor (Poitier) facing racism of a white patient whom he tries to save. . He went on to star in films such as “To Mister, With Love” and “In the Heat of the Night”. Over the years, he has built a reputation for playing sweet, kind and intelligent characters.