EXCLUSIVE: Dil Raju and Allu Aravind plan to reunite Bollywood and Tollywood with respective production

The success of films like Bahubali, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 Point 0 in Hindi belts, suggests that the Pan-Indian phenomenon is here to stay. Southern industry players are now a known face to the Hindi public and their popularity is expected to increase in the years to come – thanks to OTT platforms, the showing of dubbed movies on TV and of course, theatrical success.

By accessing this phenomenon, two giants of Telugu cinema, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind, are planning to take a giant step forward and make Pan India films in the true sense of the term. Industry circles are buzzing with information that Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are respectively planning to put on a massive two-hero movie each while making the A-Listers of Bollywood and Tollywood. “The idea is to reach all the far corners of the country by bringing together a big name from Bollywood and a big name from Tollywood in a feature film. The subjects being developed by the two producers are in the large-scale action-drama space, ”revealed a source close to the development.

Before a mistake, the two giants join hands for a single film, the source confirms that the two are planning feature films at the individual level. “The film is developed as a real intercultural film. While the Pan India films have so far been worn by southern stars, this time around the idea is to make a subject that justifies the presence of two giants in equal proportions. We expect an update on these projects once the scripts are locked, as all developments have been kept under wraps for now. A team of writers from the south are working on these ambitious projects, and it is only after the basic idea and the script are locked that the film will move on to other aspects, ”the source concluded.

2 Point 0 was the start, and rest assured, the day is not far away when we will see real two-hero movies with two giant forces from different industries joining hands to play the heroes. Allu Aravind attempted to achieve a coup in the Ramayana by reuniting Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu, but things did not materialize. “Mahesh had committed to making a film with SS Rajamouli, and therefore he decided to stay away from the Ramayana. Things were at an advanced stage, but ultimately Rajamouli took priority. of Mahesh. And why not, ”the source said. interrogates.

Keep a close eye on the Southern market as massive projects are in the works over the next 2 years. Don’t be surprised if you hear several casting hits in the coming times.

