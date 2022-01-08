Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Dil Raju and Allu Aravind plan to reunite Bollywood and Tollywood with respective production
The success of films like Bahubali, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 Point 0 in Hindi belts, suggests that the Pan-Indian phenomenon is here to stay. Southern industry players are now a known face to the Hindi public and their popularity is expected to increase in the years to come – thanks to OTT platforms, the showing of dubbed movies on TV and of course, theatrical success.
By accessing this phenomenon, two giants of Telugu cinema, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind, are planning to take a giant step forward and make Pan India films in the true sense of the term. Industry circles are buzzing with information that Dil Raju and Allu Aravind are respectively planning to put on a massive two-hero movie each while making the A-Listers of Bollywood and Tollywood. “The idea is to reach all the far corners of the country by bringing together a big name from Bollywood and a big name from Tollywood in a feature film. The subjects being developed by the two producers are in the large-scale action-drama space, ”revealed a source close to the development.
Before a mistake, the two giants join hands for a single film, the source confirms that the two are planning feature films at the individual level. “The film is developed as a real intercultural film. While the Pan India films have so far been worn by southern stars, this time around the idea is to make a subject that justifies the presence of two giants in equal proportions. We expect an update on these projects once the scripts are locked, as all developments have been kept under wraps for now. A team of writers from the south are working on these ambitious projects, and it is only after the basic idea and the script are locked that the film will move on to other aspects, ”the source concluded.
2 Point 0 was the start, and rest assured, the day is not far away when we will see real two-hero movies with two giant forces from different industries joining hands to play the heroes. Allu Aravind attempted to achieve a coup in the Ramayana by reuniting Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu, but things did not materialize. “Mahesh had committed to making a film with SS Rajamouli, and therefore he decided to stay away from the Ramayana. Things were at an advanced stage, but ultimately Rajamouli took priority. of Mahesh. And why not, ”the source said. interrogates.
Keep a close eye on the Southern market as massive projects are in the works over the next 2 years. Don’t be surprised if you hear several casting hits in the coming times.
Read also | EXCLUSIVE: Yash on his birthday plan, 15 year trip, KGF: “Always pursued the dream of being a superstar”
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-dil-raju-allu-aravind-planning-bring-bollywood-tollywood-together-respective-production-988748
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]