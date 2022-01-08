Shilpa Shetty Kundra Starts “Gratitude” Series and Posts Invaluable Photo of Her Two Greatest Blessings





Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to amaze people with her thoughts and the kind of person she is in real life. Once again, the actress wowed people with her Instagram series titled “Gratitude 52”. Shilpa started this series to cherish the greatest blessings in her life and the importance of being grateful in life. Everyone is aware of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s friendly bond with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. The adoring mother never misses an opportunity to entertain her children with her cute antics and cheerful teachings. A glance at her social media and Shilpa’s love for her two children is evident, and it shows how she plays the role of a mother. Recommended Reading: Alia Bhatt Casually Flaunts Her ‘Boyfriend’, Ranbir Kapoor’s Photography Skills From Vacation On January 7, 2022, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram account and launched a brand new series called “Gratitude 52”. In the series, Shilpa will post photos, videos, and notes on the greatest blessings in her life and the things or people she treasures the most in her life. The gorgeous actress dropped the first post in her interesting series, and there was a photo of her with the greatest blessings in her life, her children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. The adoring mother wrote a sweet note in the caption in which she admitted that her children are the greatest blessings in her life. Its note can be read as: “The past two years have been a roller coaster for all of us. This year I want to take note of the biggest and smallest blessings life brings me and for which I am grateful. Begin this series with the most priceless blessing of my life: forever grateful for both halves of my # Gratitude52 # Week1 # blessings #grateful #children # hugs #love #family. ” On January 5, 2021, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took her Instagram account and posted a beautiful video of herself with her husband, Raj Kundra, seeking blessings in the famous Shirdi temple. In the video, Shilpa could be seen donning a red-colored ensemble while Raj wore a gray. kurta. The couple’s faces were covered in masks. Beside, Shilpa had written: “Sabka Maalik Ek, Shraddha aur Saboori, Om Sai Ram!” Don’t Miss: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were left behind for not wearing seat belts, user said “Why no fine for them? “ Shilpa Shetty Kundra always makes sure her fans get a constant glimpse of her children through her IG grip despite the havoc in her life. For example, on September 27, 2021, Shilpa shared a video on his IG grip, in which Viaan could be seen teaching his little sister, Samisha, yoga. aasans, and she looked adorable following her brother. The adoring mom beautifully captured this priceless moment and captioned it as follows: “Children are like wet clay. We need to shape their approach to a healthier lifestyle early. Instill the habit of eating a balanced diet, staying fit and taking control of the mind and of the soul is crucial. ” Also Read: Sutapa Sikdar on Late Husband Irrfan Khan’s 55th Birthday, Reveals What He Misses Most Isn’t Shilpa’s ‘Gratitude 52’ series the need of the hour for all of us? Let us know! Cover and images courtesy: Shilpa Shetty Kundra SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/shilpa-shetty-kundra-gratitude-52-series-photo-biggest-blessings-viaan-raj-samisha-shirdi-29598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos