South Indians highlight stereotypes shown in Hindi films
Many Bollywood films are for entertainment purposes and should not be taken seriously. However, unconsciously over the years, they have managed to make us believe certain stereotypes that still inhabit our brains.
Like all Punjabi moms they are neat monsters and loud AF, or all South Indians worship Allu Arjun or Rajnikanth and have a weird Hindi accent.
And like us, one Twitter user also used the stereotypical depiction of South Indian houses which are usually made of wood, have a huge open veranda or courtyard with traditional looking metal swings installed for Madrasis to savor. his 100th cup of Kaapi in a metal cup. It is undoubtedly beautiful, but not everyone has it.
wait for the north indians to find out we don’t live in houses like this pic.twitter.com/v0a0CbsUXM
And while @_subiiii shatters this myth for people online, others have gone to the comments section and denounced such a stereotypical portrayal of cultures in Hindi cinema.
Basically, this is where every parent of our massive joined families rushes in, when drama ensues. Or maybe committing minor homicide with a scythe used to slice coconuts.
Sharada (@suitcaseindian) January 6, 2022
This is a lie. i live in a house like this drinking 2 liters of filter coffee per day while worshiping Allu Arjun and superstar Rajini
.end.me.thanks 🙂 (@thepotatograph) January 6, 2022
North Indians think the south only has houses like this and Tamil Nadu only means Brahmins https://t.co/1NIrWjeEXI
– “(@KohlifiedGal) January 6, 2022
I swear every house in south India looks like this in Bollywood movies https://t.co/m9ugCcErCn
– ash (@ashilikeit) January 6, 2022
We don’t eat idli sambar all the time. We don’t drink filter coffee all the time. We don’t worship Rajnikanth. We don’t speak Hindi with a strange accent. We don’t always wear silk sarees. We don’t always listen to Carnatic music. Finished the list for the moment! https://t.co/KXQW89rxp5
– Apeksha (banjara_shaheer) January 6, 2022
I have to give it to the Northies, despite all the insulting stereotypes about them, they are never so salty. https://t.co/CyOsH6Clgc
– Reah (@PoisonOfChoice) January 7, 2022
Not all Marathi live in houses the size of a chawl or a matchbox. This is only true for Mumbai. https://t.co/hhA7RGwDGc
– Ashwini | (@ashwinnie_m) January 6, 2022
We do not mix COCONUT too much IN LASSI https://t.co/X828mJZjNh
– Shhh (@Chandlerstan_) January 6, 2022
Fundamentally:
in an attempt to glorify one culture, they only stereotype the rest! https://t.co/KXQW89rxp5
– Apeksha (banjara_shaheer) January 6, 2022
I repeat, movies are not meant to be taken literally. So the next time you see a Punjabi, don’t start yelling: ‘Party shaarty kitthey? ‘
Sources
2/ https://www.storypick.com/south-indian-stereotypes-in-bollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
