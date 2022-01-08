



Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and world star Priyanka Chopra Jonas are two of Bollywood’s most beloved celebrities. It’s always a pleasure to see them on screen. The two have worked together on nearly five films, but tensions arose when the latter’s former manager made shocking allegations against the superstar. Priyanka Chopra’s ex-manager Prakash Jaju once took to Twitter and called the Sooryavanshi star the biggest selfish person in the film industry. He accused the superstar of being extremely greedy and failing to help the producers who shaped his career during his early days in the film industry. Former Priyanka Chopra Jonas manager tweeted: “I’m on all fours I’m not gonna lie .. the biggest selfish person I have found in my 35 year career is @akshaykumar .. His only one motto is to take money. ” He didn’t stop there. He then abused Akshay Kumar on social media. Priyanka’s ex-manager tweeted: “@akshaykumar ek ch *** ya jaise din bhar paise paise karta rehta hai .. Kya marne ke baad paisa apne saath uper le jaayega? Usko a ko producers help karna chahiye jinhone uske bure time main saath diya tha. However, the explosion of former Priyanka manager Chopra Jonas and the accusations against the superstar were not well received by Akshay Kumar fans. Netizens reminded him that it was the Bell Bottom star who had always stepped forward to contribute a huge sum whenever the nation needed it. They even said the superstar contributed a huge sum to the PM-CARES fund to help the government fight the novel coronavirus. Former Priyanka manager Chopra Jonas then deleted the tweet, but not before dragging Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala into his tweet. He wrote: “The ISI totally controls Bollywood through its masters like Sajid Nadiadwala.” Prakash Jaju then tweeted: “Sajid Nadiawala is using majid menon to get out of this problem of receiving ISI funds by providing girls at @naqvimukhtar .. please follow this @amitshah @narendramodi @MumbaiPolice.” (sic) Must read: Loop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin Starrer are coming to Netflix on February 4th! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

