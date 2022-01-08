Caped Crusader adds Ed Brubaker to HBO Max Show – the Hollywood Reporter





Famous comic book author Ed Brubaker has joined the creative team behind Batman: Crusader in a Cloak, the animated series in preparation at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Award-winning animation veteran Bruce Timm is the showrunning and executive producer of the series, which also includes executive producers JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole. The batman. James Tucker is co-executive producer. Brubaker runs the Writers’ Room with Timm and acts as Timm’s right hand man. He also earns an executive producer credit on the show, which Hollywood journalist learned will have a 10-episode first season. Brubaker will be the lead writer for the series. Details remain deep in the Batcave, but when the show was announced in May 2021, producers pointed to the 1990s that define Timm’s genre. Batman: The Animated Series as a benchmark and said the goal was to “once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences, all in a visually striking world.” Check out the exclusive Early Development artwork above. Brubaker is perhaps best known as the co-creator of The Winter Soldier, the popular Marvel character who co-titled his own Disney + series last year, but over the past decade he has made a career out of probing. the depths of the immoral mind with its luscious and acclaimed Criminal and Reckless comic works. (Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan teased fans last month with a photo of him reading a Reckless graphic novel.) And Brubaker is no stranger to the world of the Caped Crusader. In fact, the books that helped make Brubaker’s name were Batbooks from the early 2000s, which included the much-loved cat woman comics with artist Darwyn Cooke. He was also co-author and co-creator of Gotham Central, which took a street-level policing perspective to Gotham City’s belly. “Here’s something that not many people know, but the original Batman: The Animated Series was one of the things that made me want to write superhero comics in general, and Batman in particular, ”Brubaker said. THR in a report. “If not for what Bruce Timm and all the talented writers and artists did with this show, things like my redesign of cat woman with Darwyn Cooke (who worked on BTAS) and Gotham Central with Greg Rucka and Michael Lark, would never have happened. So when Bruce Timm offered me the chance to come and work on this new reimagining of Batman with him, James Tucker, JJ Abrams, and Matt Reeves, I jumped on it. He continued, “Their take on the series, with a slightly more luscious take on the character and a new way of seeing the world of Gotham, set in the past but seen through a modern lens really sold me, and so far. ‘Now every part of that has been a pleasure to work on. I can’t wait for the rest of the world to see what we’ve been building over the past few months in the Writers’ Room. All I can say is this. isn’t what everyone expects … but in a good way.

