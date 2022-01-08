How did yellow vests become so popular?

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, register here.

Lament the worst character on television.

Why everyone is obsessed with Yellow jackets.

The assertion of life Elmo versus Rocco feud.

The first anniversary of E! covering the insurgency.

The new gay agenda.

Try to get me to talk about everything but the yellow vests

During the holidays, Americans seem to occupy their time with an appropriate and healthy seasonal activity: gorging on a TV show about teenage girls who are starting to kill each other and become cannibals. Nothing says vacations like love, family, and horrific TV trauma.

The Showtime drama series Yellow jackets has been a huge word of mouth success this winter. We first wrote about it after four episodes aired, Desperate for People to Watch. Since then, four more episodes have rolled out, and with two more heading into the season finale, it has become the kind of water cooler obsession that rarely happens these days.

Fans aren’t just talking about it on social media. They rummage through Reddit message boards for theories as to what could happen, gathering clues like Carrie Mathison during a psychotic break. And the uninitiated scramble around, grabbing the fact that everyone is talking about this show and realizing that if they don’t get their ass up and running, that is, park it on the couch. for eight hours to quickly catch up on the worst thing that could possibly happen to a person as we enter another winter of pandemic house arrest could be their fate: a great TV show is going to be ruined for them.

Even though we spent 60 to 70 percent of our day screaming into our pillow of lonely despair that two years later the circumstances of the world around us remain familiarly frustrating, there is something, at least in the pop culture space, which has changed.

The TV series that became a cultural phenomenon, exploding as word of mouth got everyone you know to watch, had been feel-good TV, insane distractions and, ultimately, entertaining and ridiculous entertainment. The last season of Schitts Creek was huge. Reality TV shows as benign and boring as Love is blind and Sunset sale, truly two of the worst shows to sully our television, has turned beautiful, a welcome escape. Something like King tiger was stupid enough to distract us a bit. As things darken Ted lasso and the characters in the title gee-golly sunniness have become a savior. This past year has seen comedies like Hacks and Only the murders in the building generate interest week after week.

It all makes perfect sense. Who wanted to be even more traumatized by brutal fiction in a time when reality was already so poignant? Corn Yellow jackets indicates that we have reached a milestone. We salivate over this show about survival, bloodshed and persistent PTSD.

It’s a series that jumps back in time between when a plane carrying a high school football team crashes in the desert in 1996, leaving those who desperately made it to fend for themselves as they waited 19 months. to be rescued, and 25 years later, four of those girls played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress grapple with the disturbing efforts they’ve gone to to get out of the woods alive. (This is where the aforementioned cannibalism comes in.)

I also wondered about its popularity, because Eleven station, the HBO Maxs series about a pandemic that is wiping out almost all civilization, and a traveling Shakespearean theater group that tries to make sense afterwards, is also growing in popularity. Just a few months ago, we would have thrown our TV out the window rather than watching a series focused on a deadly virus. Yet, like so many others, we find Eleven station be cathartic and beautiful. It shares an element with Yellow jackets, I think: At this point we were interested in stories about what happens after we survive.

I won’t spoil what’s going on in Yellow jackets Right now, even if you’ve been watching, there is a treasure trove of online dives into clues and theories about what happened in nature to keep you entertained until Sunday’s new episode. But I want to point out one thing that I found particularly brilliant about the series.

Of course, there’s no hesitation in revealing in raw, flawless detail just how violent and horrible what these girls are going through in the woods. The series cleverly teased this massive mystery in the first episode, this sequence in which we see a girl being chased and murdered, a contingent of them masked in cult attire, and then, of course, eating their victim. But he has not recalled this streak since either.

Fans love to piece together the clues as to what happened and attempt to identify the victims and cult members, but refusing to flood us with more footage from this time of their journey, Yellow jackets just tickles us even more about what might be revealed in the finale in two weeks time. I’m eager to. Buzz-buzz, bitches.

Elmo vs. Rocco is all I live for

It is with a humble self-awareness that I recognize that not everyone is a masochist who feeds on garbage and spends their entire lives scrolling online. (That common New Years resolution to reduce screen time? It couldn’t be me.)

And so I recognize that sometimes it can be impossible to describe to a normal, healthy person the nuances of a totally meaningless thing that becomes a social media obsession for a day or two, but probably doesn’t. meaningless to anyone who is not extremely and endlessly online. Having said that, I must mention the The Elmo vs. Rocco feud.

The short version is that someone dug up a clip of Sesame Street in which Elmo appears with Zoe and his imaginary friend, Rocco, who is a real rock. Not a talking Muppet rock who has human features. Just, like, a rock.

In the first viral clipElmo wants a cookie but is told he can’t get any because Zoe is keeping it for Rocco. Elmo loses it. He is deprived of a cookie because of a stone ?! In another, Zoe wants Elmo wishes Rocco a happy birthday. Elmo just doesn’t have any Zoe shit with that. This is some of the best comedy timing I’ve seen in a while, and it’s Sesame Street.

Either way, Elmo started to be trending. The discord between Elmo and Rocco has been called beef. Elmo issued a statement in response, again shaming Rocco. Jada Pinkett-Smith guest Elmo and Rocco at the Red Table.

This is all ridiculous and meaningless, but it’s a good reminder that sometimes the hellish landscape that is the Internet can be a lot of fun.

Coverage of the #NeverForget insurgency of E!

A year ago, we were all in shock at what was happening on the United States Capitol during the insurgency. No one knew how to treat it. This included the folks at E !, like on the celebrity news channel and the former home of the Kardashians.

I am forever indebted to writer Carey ODonnell, who the cover of E! meticulously documented insurgency yes, E! inexplicably covered the insurgency and the first anniversary of that fateful day, resurfaces the only thing about it that still makes me laugh uncontrollably.

Heard that GLAAD just updated their mission statement after Cardi B sent this tweet.

Research group: On my gravestone it will be written, More of you should have watched Research group. (Fri on HBO Max)

The right gems: A comedy about a fraudulent mega-church starring John Goodman. Do I have to say more? (Sun on HBO)

Euphoria: The young people are back to terrify you! (Sun on HBO)

Darcey & Stacey: There are three* 90 day fiancé spin-offs premiered on Monday alone. It must be stopped. (Mon. on TLC)

The 355: There are worse ways to spend an evening than watching Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyongo be crazy spies. But there are also better ways. (Friday at the cinema)