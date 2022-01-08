Virginia Giuffre told me in 2001 that she slept with Prince Andrew, according to witness | Prince Andrew





Carolyn Andriano, who testified in the trial of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in New York last month, claimed Virginia Giuffre told her in 2001 that she slept with Prince Andrew. Complaints, formulated in a interview with the Daily Mail, will increase the pressure on the prince, as this is a contemporary report of his alleged sexual assault on the then 17-year-old Giuffre. He vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers urged a U.S. judge to dismiss Giuffres’ civil action against him. Andriano, then 14, living in Florida, said she received a text from Giuffre (formerly Virginia Roberts, before her marriage) in 2001 from London claiming she slept with the prince. [Giuffre] said, I slept with him, Andriano told the Mail. Ghislaine Maxwell listens to Carolyn Andriano answer questions during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg / Reuters The charges come after Andriano, now 35, waived his legal right to anonymity to tell the whole story of her grooming and sexual assault from 14 to 17 years old at the 13m mansion of the recognized pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida. Andriano has previously testified anonymously at the Maxwells trial, alongside two other women who opted for anonymity, and Annie Farmer, 42, who chose to testify publicly. At trial, Andriano testified as Carolyn and said it was Giuffre who introduced her to Maxwell and Epstein when she was 14. In his Mail interview, Andriano recalled that Giuffre texted him in 2001, saying: You will never guess who I am with Andriano replied: Who? Andriano told the Mail: [Giuffre] said, I’m in London with Jeffrey and Maxwell and Prince Andrew. She said they were going to dinner. I didn’t believe her at all, but I had no reason not to believe it. I thought it was far-fetched but, again, she knew rich people and went to fancy parties and stuff like that. Andriano said she asked Giuffre if the hangar went to the palace. And she said, I slept with him. She didn’t seem upset about it. She thought it was pretty cool, Andriano recalls. Andriano told the Mail that Giuffre sent a photo of her with the prince via text message. The Guardian was unable to immediately verify the allegations independently. Representatives for the prince declined to comment, according to the Mail. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking during her trial in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday afternoon. She was arrested in July 2020 on charges of involvement in the sexual assault of ex-boyfriend Epstein on teenage girls. The Mail said Andriano was not paid for his interview. She told the newspaper that she was speaking out so that all young women would know what happened to me as a teenager and how it affected my life. This is my story and I want to tell it. Andriano waived his right to anonymity for the Mail interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/08/virginia-giuffre-told-me-in-2001-she-slept-with-prince-andrew-witness-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos