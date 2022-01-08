Entertainment
Watch Sidney Poitier explain to Oprah why he turned down a crucial role
Sidney Poitier passed away in January 2022, a name known to have transcended racial barriers through his powerful roles in 1950s and 1960s American cinema. Talk to Oprah on The Oprah Winfrey Show at their first (many) meetings, in 2000, the Bahamian-American actor took audiences back to a time in his career before he was a legend, back when he was a struggling actor.
When this story took place, Poitier had a daughter and a second on the way. He urgently needed a job. Yet when a well-paying job arrived that didn’t match his values, Poitier turned down the role.
As Poitier explains, the role was that of a young man in a 1955 film noir titled The history of the city of Phoenix. In the film, the young man witnesses a murder. Trying to silence him, the perpetrators take drastic measures: they kill his child and throw his body on his lawn. Despite the horrible situation, it’s what the character did next that didn’t suit Poitier.
“This guy, an average person, his answer was nothing. He didn’t do nothing about it. And I told them I couldn’t play that because this man was a dad. And knowing my dad and remembering of my father, I didn’t want to have this kind of record on my plate. I just decided not to do it, “said Poitier.
Yet by turning down the $ 700 role to honor his father, Poitier also acknowledges that he put his own family in a tough spot. “At the time, my second child was about to be born. I had no money. I was working in a restaurant,” recalls Poiter, visibly moved. Poitier ended up taking out a $ 75 loan using his household furniture as collateral.
The story does not end there. Six months later, with Poitier making ends meet working in a restaurant, he got a call at work from Agent Marty Bomb, who first offered him the role. Bomb asked him to come to his office and they had a career-changing exchange.
“He looked at me the longest, and he said, ‘You know, I’ve been thinking about you all these months.’ He said, “You could have used $ 750. I know you needed the money. “And he said, ‘Why didn’t you take the job?’ “
According to Poitier, his commitment to himself attracted Bomb. “He said, ‘Well, anyway, I think you’re crazy. Therefore, anyone as crazy as you, I’d love to be his agent,” Poitier said. Poitier and Bomb worked together for the next 50 years.
Poitier later wielded the power of the word ‘no’ when it came to roles he saw as humiliating. “I was here on my own terms, and I knew I had no power of influence except the power to say ‘No’, “Poitier told the Los Angeles Times. in 1998. “I didn’t go into this business for fame and fortune and all that. I had things to make to myself and to the world on behalf of myself and my family.”
It is one inspiring and wise anecdote among many that Poitier has shared with Oprah over the years. To commemorate her legacy and celebrate her life, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will air reruns of Oprah’s lengthy conversations with Poitier.
How to watch OWN’s Sidney Poitier lineup
The Oprah Winfrey Show: Sidney Poitier measures a man
Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET / PT and 8 p.m. ET / PT
Original air date: April 7, 2000
Watch Oprah in conversation with Poitier about her memories The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography and recollections of his life and career, including the aforementioned story.
The Oprah Winfrey Show: Dinner of a Lifetime with Sidney Poitier
Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. ET / PT and 7 p.m. ET / PT
Original air date: March 28, 2007
Oprah hosts a star-studded dinner for Sidney Poitier where they discuss her book, The measure of a man, which she named an Oprah Book Club pick.
to sir, with love
Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. ET / PT
Release Date: June 14, 1967
In this 1967 feature film, Poitier plays a novice teacher confronting a rowdy class of students in London’s difficult East End.
Oprah Winfrey Presents: The Legends That Led The Way
Sunday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. ET / PT
Original air date: January 18, 2015
Oprah Winfrey hosts an events gala celebrating the film Selma and honor other men and women who have made history by participating in the civil rights movement.
This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/tv-movies/a38700026/sidney-poitier-role-refused/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]