Entertainment
Thanks to a cast of stars, “Don’t Look Up” is worth the detour
Every Friday, film and TV lover Jared Brosnan of Nevada Sports Net will review a movie or show and give you his thoughts ahead of the weekend.
Do not seek
Duration: 2 hours 18 minutes
Where to watch: Netflix exclusive
Director: Adam mckay
With : Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep
Write in 25 words or less: Two astronomers discover a giant comet heading towards Earth and are forced to warn the public, media and the US government of the impending doomsday destruction.
Full review
In what is fast becoming one of the most debated films of the 2022 Oscars season, Don’t Look Up and director Adam McKay are doing exactly what the film was meant to do: enhance the growing discussion of change. climate and the disastrous effects that scientists have warned will occur if society, government and industry continue in their current path of production and consumption. There is no general consensus when it comes to Don’t Look Up, which currently has a Critical Score of 55% and an Audience Score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film is and tries to be above its scripts in order to deliver its message. After all, it’s a satire on how few people care about climate change because many don’t see the effects in their own lives just yet. Michigan State Professor Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) struggle to explain the gravity of the situation to President Orlean (Streep) and his son Chief of Staff Jason (Jonah Hill) in what is clearly a travesty of the Trump administration filled with nepotism.
By far the strongest performance in a cast featuring some of the day’s greatest actors and musicians is Mark Rylance playing tech mogul Peter Isherwell. Rylance perfectly portrays the current modern billionaire, a socially awkward but genius tech mogul whose company is even able to predict how someone will die. He is expected to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor. I recommend people watch this movie if you are a fan of DiCaprio, McKay, or Ariana Grande making a fun appearance satirizing how much people care about celebrity relationships, including those she’s had in the past. .
There is a possibility that DiCaprio will be nominated for Best Actor as His Monster on Live TV where he looks straight at the camera explaining to the world that not all stories need to have a positive element is a fantastic scene. His monologue is the basis of the whole movie and what McKay and his co-writer David Sirota are trying to get viewers to understand. We are seeing firsthand the effects of climate change in northern Nevada after a devastating wildfire season in the summer of 2021. McKay and DiCaprio themselves have made climate change their primary focus of work at- beyond their shoot and think it’s the best way for them to get their message across other than on social media.
This movie has a lot of dark humor that McKay has shown in his two previous Oscar-winning films, The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018), the former being his best post-Will Ferrell comedies, (Anchorman, Step Brothers, Ricky Bobby ). The previous two concerned real events, the 2008 financial crisis and Dick Cheney’s rise to vice-president. Don’t Look Up, of course, is fiction but scares people enough to make it realistic fiction. I highly recommend that you watch The Big Short for those who lived through this crisis but did not fully understand the cause and effect of what was happening in the housing market and on Wall Street at the time.
The film garnered enough positive reviews from the general public and climate scientists to earn Oscar nominations thanks to the performance of Rylance and DiCaprio. Just Look Up, performed by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, co-written by them and film composer Nicholas Britell (winner of an Emmy for the main theme of Succession), has a chance for Best Original Song. With the Golden Globes typically taking place in mid-January, now being blacklisted by Hollywood and NBC this year due to unsuccessful pledges made by the HFPA (and other award shows possibly postponed due to the Omicron variant) , it will be some time before we see how this movie will fare during awards season. While people who are skeptical of the worst-case effects of climate change aren’t really convinced, it will still make people laugh and start a discussion, which is exactly why McKay made the movie first. place.
Evaluation: 3/4 Comets
NSN Daily producer Jared Brosnan grew up experimenting and working in the film industry around Los Angeles. He is a graduate of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, ranked fourth best film school by the Hollywood Reporter in 2021. You can email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @jared_brosnan.
