Deepika Padukone opens on “difficult” battle of Covid-19: I was unrecognizable, my mind was not working | Bollywood





Deepika Padukone was among the many who contracted Covid-19 in the second wave last year. The actor and his family – including father Prakash, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha – all tested positive in April 2021. In a recent interaction, Deepika explained how the illness made her physically unrecognizable. Even though she managed to recover from Covid-19 within a few weeks, Deepika took a two-month hiatus before returning to work. The actor has now admitted that it was because his mind was not working and it was a very, very difficult phase for her. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika explained how Covid-19 affected her physically. Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was completely unrecognizable … I think (because of) the drugs I was given, the steroids I was given. So Covid itself was strange, your body feels different, your mind feels different, she said. The actor added that it was not the illness that had affected her so much but the aftermath of it, which forced her to take a kind of mini-sabbatical. She added that I felt when I had the disease everything was fine, but after that I had to take two months off because my mind was not working. The phase for me was very, very difficult. Deepika is currently preparing for her next Gehraiyaan release, which is being directed by Shakun Batra. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Read also : Postponed Gehraiyaan star Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya to release February 11 now Speaking about the movie, director Shakun Batra said in a statement, Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It’s a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it’s a mirror of modern adult relationships, of how we navigate the maze of feelings and emotions and how every step, every decision we make affects. our life and that of those around us.

