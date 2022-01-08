From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood divas whose net worth will blow your mind

Bollywood actresses have provided themselves in all aspects of the industry. From action to comedy to suspense, they have marked the history of Indian cinema. However, they still do their best to close the huge pay gap they face compared to their male counterparts. All of these beautiful divas have managed to improve their game over the years and have been successful in increasing their net worth by securing big sponsorship deals and investing wisely in promising businesses.

Here is a list of some of the richest Bollywood actresses that you may not have known.

Anushka sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the best-known and highest-paid actresses in the industry. Besides her films, the actress and her brother formed their own production company, which produced some fascinating ideas. The “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” actress is not only the face of many prominent companies, but she also has her own fashion business. She has a net worth of $ 46 million, according to DNA, and is said to charge around 15 crore rupees for each movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is rightly considered the pioneer of Bollywood. Besides being a part of a few big budget movies, the actress is a brand ambassador for more than 15 companies, with her net worth expected to reach $ 60 million, according to a media report.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular and notable Bollywood actresses. She is the face of many high-end fashion and cosmetics brands around the world. The actress has a net worth of $ 100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. According to the Economic Times, Aishwarya has also made wise investments in a nutrition-focused healthcare business.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is without a doubt one of the richest actresses in Bollywood. Through her hard work and determination, she not only rose through the ranks of success at B-Town, but also carved out a place for herself globally. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is said to have a fortune of $ 70 million, with an annual income of $ 10 million. She has been appointed Bulgaria’s world ambassador, according to reports. PeeCee has stakes in digital companies, hair care products and more when it comes to investing. She also created Sona, a chic new restaurant in New York City.