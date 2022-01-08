Mother with cancer pulls out Times Square billboard to help daughter find love





When Beth Davis, originally from Boston, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, she treated it with chemotherapy and was doing well. But in June 2020, she found out that she had developed metastatic breast cancer, that it had spread to her bones and that she may not have much time left with her husband Rick and their daughter. Molly.

With her daughter’s consent, she created a profile for Molly on a dating app called Wingman, where friends and family vouch for a loved one looking for a partner. It turned into a giant billboard placed in Times Square with Molly’s profile when Wingman founder Tina Wilson found out about the family history.

Davis tells CNN she was inspired to focus on her daughter’s love life while living with cancer because she wants to see her happy.

“Molly has always generously spent a lot of time with us, including taking time off to fly to New Zealand last year. [where I was] when I was diagnosed and also Molly, like a lot of young people, saw her social life interrupted by those Covid years, so I really just wanted to help her find that special someone, ”Davis said. She adds that she admires Molly for her sunny “half-full glass” disposition. “She really sees the good in people and really tries to improve the lives of everyone she touches,” Davis said. “She’s smart and very funny, likes a belly laugh and doesn’t take herself too seriously. She works hard but always tries to balance that with fun, and I really admire that.” Davis says that as she tries to get things done in the search for Molly’s match, she’ll defer to her daughter to “tell me when she met ‘The One’.” “I would love to know that Molly has a great life partner who adores her and puts her first because I know she will,” she says. “I want to see her surrounded by her lovely family who will have hugged her. And I bet she will fit right into her great circle of friends and they will plan their own cool adventures.” Molly, 30, tells CNN that she doesn’t care about her mother’s efforts. Her ideal companion, she says, is “someone who makes me laugh and who is a good communicator.” “My mom and dad lean on each other,” she adds. “This is what I’m looking for.”

