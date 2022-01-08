Oneida Nation Enterprises partners with Caesars Sportsbook





Sports fans statewide can now place mobile bets on their favorite teams and the biggest games thanks to Indian nation’s Oneida partnership with the Caesars Sportsbook app. Fans of the popular sports betting at Turning Stone, Point Place Casino and Yellow Brick Road Casino – as well as all other New Yorkers – will be able to place bets seamlessly through the Caesars Sportsbook app anywhere in the State of New York, allowing sports fans in upstate New York and beyond to increase their stakes on their favorite sports. Through the partnership between Oneida Nation Enterprises and Caesars Entertainment, customers who place mobile sports bets through the Caesars Sportsbook app will reinvest directly in downtown New York. “We are proud to partner with one of the biggest names in the game to give New Yorkers even more options to participate in sports betting,” said Ray Halbritter, representative of Oneida Indian Nation and CEO of Oneida Nation. Enterprises. “We see this as a way to complement our sports betting experiences, whether customers want to bet in person on one of our three sportsbooks, or now, through the convenience of their mobile devices.” Caesars Entertainment and Oneida Nation Enterprises have worked in partnership since the very beginning of sports betting in New York State. The lounge with Caesars Sports is currently located at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, Point Place Casino and YBR Casino & Sports Book. “We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with the Oneida Nation of India and its Empire State heritage speaks for itself,” said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “Turning Stone, Yellow Brick Road, and Point Place Casino are all major New York City gambling destinations, and The Lounge with Caesars Sports has quickly become a fan favorite for sports bettors in the area. With the launch of mobile sports betting through our Caesars Sportsbook app, we can expand our offering to their customers while reinvesting in upstate New York and delivering unmatched rewards. Customers can earn reward points on all mobile sports betting through the Caesars Sportsbook app, as well as on in-person bets placed in the Lounge with Caesars Sports. Additionally, Oneida Nation Enterprises players can redeem and redeem their TS Rewards loyalty points, as well as match their player levels, for Total Rewards Points at all Caesars properties, with the same redemption available to Caesars players at Oneida Nation Enterprises Properties.

