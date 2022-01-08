Kelly Clarkson Sings Sara Bareilles Musical “Waitress” in New “Kellyoke”





Sing it, Kelly Clarkson! The singer started her show on Friday by singing “She Used to Be Mine”, one of the most iconic songs from the Broadway musical “Waitress”. As Clarkson sang, two dancers graced the floor behind her, adding a unique touch to the powerful performance. Once Clarkson was done with the heartbreaking ballad, she revealed why she decided to open her show with the song. “I’ve always loved that song, but there’s actually a special reason I sang it today,” Clarkson said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Clarkson then showed his fans a special request from the official Twitter account associated with “Waitress” on Broadway. “RT if you think @KellyClarksonTV and @kellyclarkson should make a #Kellyoke waitress from ‘She Used to Be Mine’ before our Broadway tour ends,” the account wrote, joking in a follow-up tweet that “It doesn’t. never hurt to ask what you want. “Sara Bareilles, who I love, who is an original actor, even retweeted it, so I couldn’t pass up the invitation,” Clarkson continued. Bareilles also wrote the music and lyrics for the series and was nominated for a Tony Award for her work. Fans loved Clarkson’s rendition of “She Used to Be Mine” so much that they took to social media to praise it. “America voted correctly once, and that was for Kelly Clarkson,” a fan said, referring to Clarkson’s “American Idol” victory in 2002. Another tweeted, “Clearly Kelly Clarkson can sing any artist’s discography and I love that for her.” A third added, “If every Kellyoke were posted to Spotify every day, I think Kelly Clarkson would be the most streamed artist!” After opening in 2015 and over 1,500 Broadway performances, “Waitress” closed in January 2020. In September 2021, after Broadway theaters reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, the musical that will please everyone. the crowd returned for a limited time in September 2021. However, the show ended up shutting down two weeks earlier than expected in December 2022 due to an increase in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant. Ciara Renee, the last actress to star in the musical, also appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about what it was like to star. “It was wild and weird and beautiful. Obviously like everyone in the theater community, I missed acting and telling these great stories so much. But being able to get into this story, which is so wonderful and so human, and run with this amazing music by Sarah Bareilles and broadcast by Jessie Nelson. It’s a dream come true, “said Renee. Related:

