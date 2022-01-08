Entertainment
Legendary actor Sidney Poitier died, mourns Bollywood
The famous actor, who died at the age of 94, is remembered by Bollywood stars such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor.
Sidney Poitier was a model for many black actors who won Oscar for their work. In some of Hollywood’s most iconic films, the Bahamian actor has played major roles. The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun and Paris Blues are some of his famous works. With his maverick performances, this actor-director was not only a huge success in Hollywood but also in Bollywood.
Taking to social media to share an unseen photo of them together, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared the news of his childhood idol’s death.
“Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration and star of some of my favorite movies… Forever your Rest in Peace fan and admirer,” he wrote alongside the photo.
A visit with the legendary actor was also fondly recalled by Anupam Kher in 2013. He shared a photo with the late star and wrote: “I had the honor of meeting legendary actor #SidneyPoitier at the start from 2013. He was generous with his time to me. He was especially happy to know that I had acting school. A fantastic actor and one of the kind people I met! Om Shanti! “
Also on his Instagram story, Randeep Hooda mourned Sidney’s death by sharing a black and white photo of him. Its caption read “RIP”.
Award-winning national actor Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted: “REST IN PEACE !!! #SidneyPoitier”.
Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars have also expressed their grief over the death of Sidney Poitier. Former US President Barack Obama and US President Joe Biden both paid tribute to the legendary actor.
(With entries from ANI)
