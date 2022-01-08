When Hollywood used the music of AR Rahman: Theme of Bombay to Chaiyya Chaiyya





AR Rahman has many epithets – a living legend, Oscar-winning composer “Mozart of Madras” … the music maestro has remained an inspiration to artists not only in India, but also around the world, ever since three decades now. So, choosing a handful of his songs will be a real challenge.

Rahman, which started with her first solo film album Roja, has gone on to bring us countless masterpieces. One of them being the Bombay theme. Naveen Kumar, whose flute made the air magical, revealed that a “musical storyboard” had been created for the theme. He even received a “descriptive brief” where he had to think about the moment just after a downpour, when the last drops of rain trickle down to the ground. She was asked to imagine the sound a lonely droplet would make when it fell on a leaf. “I closed my eyes, tried to visualize this and started playing,” Naveen Kumar told The Hindu in 2020. He played it for an hour that became the iconic tune, starting as a whisper, gradually lifted by the echo of the violins. The fact that AR Rahman dials late at night is known. He believes this is the moment when somehow the voice of God travels through his music. The Bombay theme is a prime example of how Rahman’s performances not only touched the hearts of Indian audiences, but also received worldwide recognition. And here I’m not talking about his Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire “Jai Ho”. He did much better and unknowingly mentored several artists from around the world. Here are a few instances where Hollywood took or was inspired by the tunes of AR Rahman, proving why he is a global icon. Bombay Theme The Bombay theme is one of Rahman’s most haunting melodies, and even the most copied too. Bombay was among Rahman’s early collaborations with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. And its theme was used by Lloyd Banks in his song Rather By Me. In fact, the original score has been included in several international compilations, such as Caf del Mar Vol. 5 (1998), Anokha Soundz of the Asian Underground (1997), Chakra Seven Centers (1995) credited as Ajna Chakra, Paradisiac 2 and Ambient Chillout Mix Vol. 1 (2002).

That’s not all. The Bombay theme has been copied in several films including the 2002 Palestinian film Divine Intervention. He credited Rahman for the song titled Mumbai Theme Tune. Later, the 2005 Lord of War movie starring Nicolas Cage and Jared Leto used the track in its original form. Kehna Hi Kya Another Bombay track, “Kehna Hi Kya” was chosen by Loewenherzs Bis in his song Die Ewigkeit. The demand for Bombay’s music was such that in 2007 its theme found a place on the Guardians’ 1000 Must Hear Before You Die list, and “Kehna Hi Kya” was on their list of 1000 songs that all. the world must hear.

In fact, Kehna Hi Kya also inspired American singer Ciaras’ song Turntables with Chris Brown. The song used a sample of Rahmans tunes. Yaro Yarodi, Swasamae and Rang De The 2008 Hollywood romantic comedy The Accidental Husband used not one, but three Rahman songs. The original soundtracks of his hits Yaro Yarodi (Chalka Chalka Re in Saathiya), Swasamae and Rang De were mixed and played throughout the climactic streak. Imagine the love story of Uma Thurman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the tunes of AR Rahman! Chaiyya Chaiyya The 2006 American crime thriller Inside Man, starring Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, and Jodie Foster, used this song by Dil Se in its opening credits. Urvasi It was AR Rahman’s own collaboration with DJ Will.i.am and American singer Cody Wise. They composed It’s My Birthday on Urvasi Urvasi from the 1995 Tamil Kadhalan movie with Prabhu Deva. Jai Ho While “It’s my birthday has become the second AR Rahman song to find its place in the top ten of the UK charts, the first was the collaboration of the Pussycat Dolls with the Indian musician for a special version of his Oscar winning song Jai Ho! by Slumdog Millionaire. The latter ranked third in April 2009. AR Rahman’s recent compositions received a boost in Mimi and Atrangi Re. He also produced 99 songs which were released last year.

