Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna’s performance on depression and anxiety leaves MaAn in a trance – see tweets

In Anupamaa tonight, a shocking twist will take place as planned by the creators. The performance of Aneri Vajani and Gaurav Khanna will leave the audience captivated and in a trance. In the next episode of Anupamaa, we’ll see the aftermath of domestic violence and depression through the eyes of Mukku and Anuj. Malvika ‘Mukku’ Kapadia aka Aneri Vajani will have an anxiety and panic attack in the next episode of Anupamaa. It will happen that Anuj and Anupamaa will return home to find Mukku in a devastating state. Anupamaa and Anuj will try to appease him. However, Mukku will lock himself inside the house. Also Read – TV Trending Today: Sudhanshu Pandey On Insecurity On Anupamaa Plates, Shikha Singh’s COVID-19 Trial, Gashmeer Mahajani Leaves Imlie & More

Anupamaa will help him unlock the door to his room. It will then be revealed that Mukku was physically and mentally tortured by her husband. Revealing her past, Anuj will share that Malvika had a boyfriend who only wanted his money. So, as an older brother, he found a groom he thought was perfect for his little sister. However, Mukku’s husband would torture her. Out of the blue, he once visited her on a New Year’s Eve and found out that Mukku was being physically and mentally abused by her husband. Anuj is deeply guilty of putting Mukku’s life in danger. Aneri and Anuj’s outstanding performance left fans in awe. Check out their reaction here: Read also – Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anuj REVEALS that Malvika is the victim of marital rape; blames himself for his depression watch the video

~ Only one who has been through pain can understand the pain of others ~ Anu. Anuj. Anxious. All three have suffered their fair share of mental and emotional trauma. #MalAn Together we will now face any situation together, like a family, a unit. #Anupamaa #Earthly pic.twitter.com/Xf8TiPskoD Anu & Anuj #MaAn? (Ew DeewaniLadki01) January 8, 2022

hv always said it, I repeat, this show has the best actors !!

WHAT PERFORMANCE? #AneriVajani #GauravKhanna #rupaliganguly

Is A Top Rated Show On Mental Health Issues Really Commendable?#Anupamaa Sneha? (@Caprid_chaos) January 8, 2022

We can not deny the fact that domestic violence, now also normalized in our country? Today’s EP is the best 1

I am num?

Have I been able to feel pain that I have never experienced?aneri_vajani Madame: – featured artist?@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna ? Congratulations to #Anupamaa team?? pic.twitter.com/JddU8P5zbh LANGUAGE TEMPERATURE (@ grenadequeen11) January 8, 2022

#Anupamaa :

The Anuj Dialogues were only a representation of our so-called progressive society. Like when we hear someone screaming in pain and someone beating a woman in our neighborhood, we ignore them saying humko kya karna hai uske family ka matter hai. #Earthly #AnujKapadia kismat ne milaya cheater n devi ko stan (@DiyaUpdhayay) January 8, 2022

APPRECIATION TWEET #Anupamaa Anyone reading this, please tag the creators, writers, and cast of this show, ** ALL GUYS ARE FREAKING SUPERSTARS ** I delete every word I write because words can never justify the level of content that has been posted today! ? Carnation (@ ojalchanduka12) January 8, 2022

when someone goes into pain and hears the screams, healing can begin anupama has heard her cries, her healing journey has started and often the progress is slow and smooth but at some point it will bring relief.#Anupamaa | #Earthly | #AnujKapadia Khushboo (@nushwhoosh) January 8, 2022

Set the bar so high ???

Aneri Gaurav bows out ?? for such a spectacular performance ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Sb3qPngmoX You? (@tumbhttacheho) January 8, 2022

I avoided looking at today’s Cob .. Yesterday’s Star clip was horrible because it is with Mukku’s eyes..Those empty eyes are proof of untold horrors..Aneri is simply magnificent..Gaurav was also? were skillfully supported by Rupali?#Anupamaa Deepa Dutt Roy (@ deepa3778) January 8, 2022

ANERI VAJANI

GAURAV KHANNA

SET SO HIGH STANDARD OF THIS SHOW WITH THEIR ACTING STUNNING ????#Anupamaa You? (@tumbhttacheho) January 8, 2022

#Anupamaa :

Talk about the performance 3 of them #GauravKhanna , @TheRupali and aneri_vajani you were fabulous. Aneri’s Acting of being a victim of domestic violence, Rupali mam’s care and concern and Gaurav’s Dialogue delivery and pain of seeing his sister suffer? #Earthly kismat ne milaya cheater n devi ko stan (@DiyaUpdhayay) January 8, 2022

tw // domestic violence this episode will stay with me for so long. it was a mirror of the cruel society we live in and what women face in the confines of their homes. aneri and gaurav made me cry many times. that please save me bhai! won’t be leaving my head anytime soon.#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/4S4lNWKjFR shividoesntknow (@bairaagix) January 8, 2022

TW: aggression

I would be really unfair if I didn’t write about them today. aneri_vajani you breathed and lived Mukku in it. Her pain was felt in my skin, your portrait did!

Gaurav too, nailed Anuj’s shock and grief to the T.

So well done to both of you! ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/SssbraOgVH , (@Main_Khamakha) January 8, 2022

The way she was trying to calm him down by putting her hand on him and he was holding her? What a terrific performance from Rupali, Gaurav and Aneri! Prevail all three and the creators! Did I have tears and anger and goose bumps all at once? No woman should go through this, NOBODY!#Anupamaa #Earthly #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/TLWJE4f4vk Maan (@Maan_shipper) January 8, 2022

Seems so personal ??

My God, Mukku ?? Tomorrow’s episode is going to break my heart again, can’t see my KAPADIA’S crying omg ?? What a great performance from Rupali, Gaurav & Aneri … greet you all three! ?? #Anupamaa #Earthly #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/oausOFVYRP Maan (@Maan_shipper) January 7, 2022

Gaurav and Aneri are such good actors https://t.co/EpUH5P7C9U Sourvi Rai (@RaiSourvi) January 8, 2022

Not so regular viewer of this show but

More than Rupali and Gaurav, I loved Aneri here, she is just phenomenal! ?#Anupama https://t.co/vJTSD1ek83 . (@dilkidhadkan_) January 7, 2022

Anupamaa is in shock after learning of the existence of demons from the past from the Kapadia siblings. However, she does her best to appease them both. Anuj blames herself for Mukku’s mental trauma. He reveals that Mukku has always been a very emotional and naive girl. She would be scared even if he glared at her. Read also – Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the ego conflict between him and Gaurav Khanna

Aneri’s performance as a female victim of domestic violence from her husband is nothing short of fantastic. She recently entered the series as Malvika. She is considered the business partner of Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj on the show. Mukku supports Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj’s relationship. No one would have imagined Mukku’s past when she entered the show. You have to watch tonight’s episode on Star Plus.

