Tributes pour in for revolutionary actor Sidney Poitier





Then-US President Barack Obama presented Sidney Poitier with the Medal of Freedom at a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington in 2009.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Tributes to Sidney Poitier have poured in from Hollywood and around the world following the death of the revolutionary actor and cultural icon on Thursday. Poitier, who was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Principal Performance and the first to be among the best at the box office, was 94. The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten. … All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your amazing gift. But above all, thank you for agreeing to share YOU to make us all better. Actor and director Tyler Perry, on Facebook It’s a big one. No words can describe how your work has radically changed my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity that you brought to your roles have shown us that we as black people matter !!! It was an honor … Actor Viola Davis, on Instagram If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high. : To sir with love. Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars. Actor and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg, on Twitter Sidney Poitier, your last sunset with us is the dawn of several generations who are rising on the path of light that you have blazed. We will always keep you in our hearts and speak your name forever. Actress and director Debbie Allen, on Twitter One of the greatest actors of his generation. We all have our Poitiers era. Growing up in the ’70s, I have to say that maybe Uptown Saturday Night was the first movie I ever watched. … Rest in peace. And thank you. Musician Questlove, on Instagram The ‘Devine Coming to Dinner and’ Lilies of the Field star, for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors to Hollywood. Actor George Takei, on Twitter Mister #SidneyPoitier, your shining light will never fade. The doors you have opened and the paths you have created will continue to make room for those with a dream. You have shown the world that with vision and grace anything is possible. Musician Lenny Kravitz, on Twitter Sidney Poitier is literally the reason why I wanted to become an artist. … There are very few people that I tremble in the presence of. Be easy, GOAT. TV actor Keith Powell on Twitter Sidney Poitier, the revolutionary actor who transformed the way black people were represented on screen, has died at the age of 94. The Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/arts/film/article-tributes-pour-in-for-groundbreaking-actor-sidney-poitier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos