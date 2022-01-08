Playing Batman in Justice League Was ‘Worst Experience’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Ben Affleck apparently would like to lock his Justice League memories far away in a hidden cave. During a interview with the Los Angeles Times which was posted online Friday, the 49-year-old Oscar winner was asked about the difficult times of his recent past. Among the moments he discussed was his announcement in 2017 that he would no longer direct The batman, the film directed by Matt Reeves which will now mark the debut of Robert Pattinson as the superhero of the title. After Affleck explained that he realized he should focus on career choices that make him happy, rather than trying to please others, he continued, “Realizing Batman is a good example. I looked at it and thought, ‘I won’t be happy to do this. The person doing this should like it. You’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved to do that at 32 or something. But that’s when I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit to redirecting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started to be more experience-oriented, I felt more comfortable. Affleck went on to tell the Time as 2017 Justice League, for which he reprized his role as Batman, was “the nadir” of his career. While listing the reasons why filming was difficult for him, Affleck cited director Zack Snyder leaving the film after the death of his daughter Autumn in May 2017. Joss Whedon, whom Affleck did not mention by name in the film. new interview, replaced Snyder. “It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me, ”recalled Affleck, who retired as Caped Crusader in 2019 but will be back in the role for Flash in November. “It was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, competing agendas, then Zack’s personal tragedy and the new shoot. It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like about it. The star continued, “That became the moment I said, ‘I don’t do this anymore. It’s not even, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything. Affleck said GQ back in March 2020 that he “really liked” portraying the superhero in the 2016s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but this Justice League was struck by “one problem after another” and made him feel exhausted by the character. In July 2020, Justice League Co-star Ray Fisher alleged that Whedon was abusive during the filming of the film, and the actor also claimed that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg allowed Whedon’s alleged actions. Whedon, Johns and Berg made no comment at the time. After an investigation, Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that “corrective action” had been taken, although the studio did not provide further details. Last year, HBO Max released a four-hour version of the film, titled Zack Snyder Justice League, which has been colloquially referred to as the “Snyder Cut” by social media users. Hollywood journalist film critic John DeFore called it “improvement in some concrete ways.”

