“Dignity and Grace”: Obama pays tribute to actor Sidney Poitier





Tributes to Sidney Poitier have poured in from Hollywood and around the world following the death of the revolutionary actor and cultural icon on Thursday. Poitier, who was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Principal Performance and the first to be among the best at the box office, was 94. Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors, "former US President Barack Obama said in a statement. Sidney was more than one of the best actors in our history… With unwavering grandeur and poise, his singular warmth, depth and stature onscreen, Sidney has helped open the hearts of millions and change the way America saw itself, "said US President Joe Biden. said in a statement. For over 80 years, Sidney and I have laughed, cried and done as much silly thing as possible. He was really my brother and my partner in trying to make this world a little better. He definitely made mine a whole lot better, "actor Harry Belafonte said.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family, ”said Denzel Washington. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Professor of wisdom. The greatest consideration and praise for her most magnificent, gracious and eloquent life. I cherished it. I loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever, ”Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram. Sidney was my inspiration, my beacon, my friend, ”Morgan Freeman wrote on Twitter. The last time I saw Sidney was on a golf course in LA. I saw him across the room and walked over to him, reaching out to shake his hand. Ignoring my hand, he opened both his arms wide and kissed me warmly. Then he let me go and held me at arm’s length looking me in the eye and said in his signature cadence, I dig what you do, man. I almost passed out, ”actor Don Cheadle said. Sidney Poitier was a pioneer for artists of color all over the world. When I was 9, I read that he was imitating broadcasters because he was ridiculed for his accent. Over the next 10 years, I did the same to overcome my own speech impediment. I owe him my voice. NEVER doubt that performance matters. Rest in titan power, ”poet Amanda Gorman wrote on Facebook.

