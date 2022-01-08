Entertainment
Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to Janice Long | Entertainment
Sir Paul McCartney was “very sad” after the death of Janice Long.
The Beatles singer paid tribute to the veteran broadcaster – who was the first woman to host ‘Top of the Pops’ on a regular basis – after her death at her home on Christmas Day (12/25/21) at the age of 66 after a short illness.
Paul took to Twitter on Friday (1/7/22) to share a photo of himself and his “old friend from Liverpudlian” standing around a jukebox and wrote: “I was very sad to hear that my old one Liverpudlian’s friend Janice Long is deceased.
Janice was a fun-loving woman who always had a sparkle in her eyes. She was very familiar with the music scene and every time we met it was a pleasure and we had a good laugh.
In a separate tweet, he added: My sympathies go out to his family and friends. We’ve all lost a great Scouse girl, but I will always have fond memories of her and the times we spent together. Paul X. (sic) “
Following the death of Janice – who was the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1 and championed artists such as Amy Winehouse, Adele and Primal Scream before reaching chart success – a number of other musicians have paid tribute to her, as well as to the support she has offered over the years.
Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess tweeted: “Janice Long was a supporter and mentor to so many bands. Hearing our records on her show has always been the greatest pleasure – her enthusiasm and love shone through. Unique in her like. Have a nice trip, we will miss you (sic) “
Peter Hook – of Joy Division and New Order – added, “This is sad news for Janice Long. She has always been a great friend and supporter of our music. She was a lovely woman to be around.”
Prior to her death Janice – whose brother was the late TV presenter Keith Chegwin – had a show on BBC Radio Wales four nights a week and also presented a Saturday afternoon show on Greatest Hits radio station.
Her husband Paul Berry said: “I have lost the love of my life and I will spend the rest of my life on half. She has supported me since the day we met you couldn’t ask for more loyalty of a woman. “
Sources
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/sir-paul-mccartney-pays-tribute-to-janice-long/article_5968a220-469f-5ba0-913b-4d4d240b41f2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]