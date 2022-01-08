Entertainment
Sidney Poitier will be remembered for his acting and his advocacy
Sidney Poitier, who was one of the most iconic movie stars in the Americas and a pioneer of black America, is known as much for his activism as for his on-screen talents.
Poitier was very supportive of the civil rights movement. He attended the March on Washington and supported the movement with money and the like, Gerald Early, professor of African American studies at Washington University in St. Louis, told NBC News after the death. of the actor Friday at 94 years old.
He was very involved in the civil rights movement and was with people like Jackie Robinson, Harry Belafonte, Sammy Davis Jr. It was a very important part of his image and his commitment to how he viewed himself as a ‘actor.
By all accounts, Poitiers’ rise to stardom coincided with the civil rights movement. He won his historic Academy Award for Best Actor for Lilies of the Field in 1964, the same year the Civil Rights Act was ratified.
The weight of racial responsibility has been heavy throughout his career. And as a matter of principle, he avoided roles based on racial stereotypes and instead chose to play worthy and respected men onscreen. It was part of his activism.
It’s a choice, a clear choice, Poitier said in a 1967 interview, according to The New York Times. If the fabric of society were different, I would cry to heaven for playing the bad guy and for dealing with different images of black life that would be more dimensional. But I’ll be damned if I do that at this point in the game.
Amid the burgeoning civil rights movement, Poitier and his then-wife Juanita Hardy welcomed well-known activists to his home, according to People.
He and Belafonte, his close friend, fellow activist and artist, traveled to Greenwood, Mississippi, in 1964 for Freedom Summer. Moved by the deaths of three civil rights activists killed after trying to register African Americans on the franchise, the couple put at least $ 70,000 in cash in a bag to help fund efforts to vote. voting rights.
They were pursued by armed members of the Ku Klux Klan as they left Greenwood and barely escaped alive, according to La Nation.
Poitier attended Martin Luther King Jr.s March on Washington in 1963 and attended his funeral in 1968. He participated in a march for honor james meredith, the first black to attend the University of Mississippi, who was killed that year during a civil protest.
Rev. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted a photo de Poitier on Friday, writes, Poor Peoples Campaign, Resurrection City, Washington, DC, May 1968 Powerful beyond the stage and the screen.
Poitiers’ characters on screen were widely acceptable to white audiences, even though they broke down barriers for black actors. But it was criticized by those who saw it as too palatable and deferential to white audiences, especially as Black Power and other more militant movements rose to prominence in the late 1960s.
He suddenly went from being the only portrayal of his race to being unfairly lambasted as the man who apologized for being black, film critic Elvis Mitchell says NPR. And he was just working, he didn’t control the movie industry, he didn’t choose to make the movies he chose to do there, because he just wanted to work.
After his acting career, Poitier was Ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan from 1997 to 2007. Poitier, who holds dual nationality to the United States acted as ambassador from afar because the Bahamas did not have an embassy in Japan. He was made an Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1974. And in 2009 then President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The center of Poitiers’ activism was its on-screen tenets with its commitment to avoiding stereotypes. His career spanned decades and he became a major box office draw and paved the way for other black actors. He has delivered masterful performances in classics such as In the Heat of the Night, Guess Whos Coming to Dinner, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, With Love and many more.
I felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made, he once written.
