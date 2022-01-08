Entertainment
Pioneering Hollywood star Poitier had local ties | Columbia County
Sidney Poitier, the pioneering black movie star of the 1950s and 1960s who died on Friday aged 94, had ties to Columbia County.
Poitier lived and owned a property in Stuyvesant, and his daughters attended Ichabod Crane High School in Kinderhook in the 1960s and 1970s.
Kinderhook Mayor Dale Leiser has said Poitier is one of the most important figures associated with Columbia County.
The village is very saddened by the loss of such an important man, Leiser said on Friday.
Poitier, who was the first black man nominated for an Oscar for The Defiant Ones in 1958, is known as one of Hollywood’s first black men and a role model to all who have followed him. He won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for his performance as a handyman helping a group of nuns in Lilies of the Field.
Her on-screen power came from her unprecedented irresistible presence, most notably seen in her searing dark brown eyes that could captivate even the most skeptical and hardened audience.
Poitiers’ soft golden voice, magical gaze, pure beauty and intense physicality in films like Lys of the Field, In the Heat of the Night or Devine Whos Coming to Dinner changed the way black men were portrayed. in the movies. Its rise has paralleled the struggle of nations through the civil rights movement.
His characters often bubbled with anger within, but responded to injustice with peaceful demeanor.
Margo Jefferson, author of Negroland, said of the actor: He was of impeccable dignity, but he could brood. And I think we identified in part with what was contained.
Poitiers’ power as an actor is arguably most notable in his cinematic portrayal of Walter Lee Younger in 1961 in Lorraine Hansberry’s flagship play, A Raisin in the Sun. Younger faces hardships and a myriad of grievances in his quest to change his life story and start a business. One of the most powerful scenes in the film occurs when Younger confronts his mother Lena (Claudia McNeal) about the emptiness of his future. Poitier rubs his hands in fierce concern as McNeal tries to comfort him with reason.
How come you talk, talk, talk about so much money? McNeal cries. Poitier, kneeling by his side, exclaims: Because that’s life! The scene is pivotal and highlights the racism and hatred black people faced in the 1950s and 1960s.
Poitiers’ parents were tomato growers on Cat Island in the Bahamas who brought their harvest to the Miami markets. Poitier, one of nine children, was born prematurely in Miami on one of these trips in 1927. When he moved to New York at the age of 16, Poitier worked as a diver. A waiter helped him learn to read and write.
During World War II he enlisted in the military and was assigned to work with psychiatric patients in Northport. Appalled at the way the hospital treated patients, he faked an illness to get out of it. Eventually, an audition landed her a role in an American Negro Theater production.
Over time, his career turned towards directing. His first film as a director was Buck and the Preacher. In 1980, he directed Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor in the comedy Stir Crazy. In 2002 he received an honorary Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement. Poitier received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2009.
