Anshula Kapoor’s post on body positivity gets a cry from brother Arjun Kapoor





Anshula Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anshulakapoor) Strong points Anshula wrote on treating body image issues

“This body helped me survive 30 years,” she wrote

“She’s been with me through emotional binge eating,” she added. New Delhi: Anshula Kapoor learns to love herself “in all her glory”. Her latest Instagram post is a big step towards accepting herself despite all of her flaws and weaknesses. While remaining in isolation at home due to COVID-19, Anshula posted a poem written by Hollie Holden. The poem says a lot about the positivity of the body. The legend of Anshula adds more with glimpses of her personal life. She started the note on these lines, “Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft stomach. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles … I’m learning to love everything.” Anshula, who turned 30 just a few days ago, added: “This body has helped me survive 30 years, it has helped me heal, it has helped me breathe, it has helped me to survive. helped show love and receive love. She helped me go through the heartache, the pain, the joy and everything in between. “ Anshula Kapoor remembered her phases of emotional eating, insomnia and fad diets in her long legend. Anshula wrote of her body: “She’s been with me through emotional binge eating and she’s also survived all the fad diets I put on her. sleepless nights and nights, and she has also helped me experience happiness in so many ways big and small. “ Anshula Kapoor found ways to appreciate herself in lines such as “She fought against all setbacks, both physical and mental.” Anshula added, “She’s literally a visual representation of my life so far, and I’m grateful to her in so many ways.” Anshula Kapoor has come full circle by accepting her body as it is. She wrote: “She grew and shrunk with me so she could adapt to whatever I was going through mentally and physically. The least I can do is enjoy her in all her glory, her good ones. and its bad sides. “ Anshula Kapoor’s words were a promise to herself. “So even on the days that I’m frustrated with her limitations, I’m going to continue to love her. I will continue to listen to her and treat her the best that I know. Loving her and accepting her is so new to her. me. me, ”she wrote. To end her note, Anshula Kapoor spoke of the days when she was embarrassed by her body. She wrote: “I was ashamed of her for years and neglected her … but I’m trying to do away with it and show her grace, kindness and respect. Because even though I am more than my body, in many ways she is what makes me, me. Anshula Kapoor’s message received red hearts from her brother Arjun Kapoor. She was also liked by Maheep Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor among others.

