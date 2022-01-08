Zendaya is a real movie star, why wouldn’t Hollywood let her be awesome?

When Zendaya spent most of October traveling the world promoting a movie she barely appeared in, I kept thinking about something Sienna Miller had once said. As a woman you’ve relied so heavily on promoting a movie by doing magazine covers, by what you wear on red carpets, the British actor told a newspaper in 2017. They rely so much on that you really should be paid sometimes more than your man. co-stars for what you asked to do.

Admittedly, there was a discrepancy between the importance of Zendaya for the Dune press tour and his limited presence in the film itself. The actor is one of the most popular and photographed young women on the planet, his on-camera talent and fun, glamorous off-screen personality as well as his almost unbearably cute relationship with his Spider-Man co-star. , Tom Holland, making her a valuable Hollywood power player. But despite the movie star power she exudes, the movies have yet to seize her potential. Promote them? It is fundamental. In them ? Not really. Instead, the only medium to make full use of Zendaya has been television, which has always been the nicest to her: first on her star-making Disney sitcom. Shake it, then as a finalist in the 2013 series of Dancing with the stars (although she may want to pretend it didn’t happen). But although she is now one of the most exciting young actresses around, she still hasn’t been allowed to thrive on the big screen. What is taking so long?

For his work in the HBO / Sky Atlantic series Euphoria Returning for her second season on Monday, the 25-year-old became the youngest person to win the Emmy Award for Best Actress. And rightly so. She stands out in this hyper-stylized yet richly complex teen drama about drug addiction, sexuality, and the majority. Zendaya is Rue, a vulnerable drug addict traumatized by her past. She seems forever on the edge of the precipice of joy. Yes, she fell in love with the new girl in school (Hunter Schafer), but then there is the overwhelming fear of doing it all. If you’re so used to hating yourself, nothing is scarier than someone telling you they love you.

Zendayas’ performance captures all the pains and contradictions of Streets. Best of all, however, is how she effortlessly conveys the weight of addiction. When Rue is high or in desperate need of drugs, she appears to be pulled to the ground by some invisible force, her face twisted into a sort of deflated balloon. She nibbles her mouth and wrinkles her features; her voice changes from a deep trail to a child’s cry. It often happens at the same time, especially during the first season, when Rue begs his dealer to fix it through his front door. With a simple crack in her voice, Zendaya somehow manages to drain Rue of her teenage exuberance while making her look incredibly young. Laconic anguish is his motto.

The films are not catching up with her yet. That’s right, there was Netflix filmed locked out with both hands Malcolm & Marie, but even that wasn’t enough to make up for the whiny, menacing script from writer / director Sam Levinsons. If it was less boring, it could have been his Oscar shot. Or the kind of film that counterbalances its fleeting appearances in blockbusters. Thanks to these high-end pieces Dune, Spider-Man: No Path Home and her role as voice over of Lola Bunny in Jam space 2 She became the top-grossing actress of 2021, with those three films so far grossing nearly $ 1.5 billion ($ 1.1 billion) in total. But compare her film career to those of her Spider-Man predecessors Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst, and she hasn’t had that well-received great actor to introduce her yet. Easy or her Marie Antoinette.

Indeed, its role in Dune became something of a meme, once everyone realized she had nothing to do with it. Readers of Frank Herberts’ source material will have been aware that his character, the blue-eyed warrior Fremen Chani, is not much more than a number until the second half of the novel, which will be adapted for Dune, part two in 2023. But it was funny to find that, despite being given the same speaking time for Dune driving Timothe Chalamet down the promotional runway for movies, Zendaya literally has around 20 lines. And, as many outraged headlines released upon its release have pointed out, it only lasts seven minutes out of a 156-minute film.

Zendaya as Rue in the first season of Euphoria (Sky / HBO)

It’s a talent unique in a generation, however; much greater as a star than the film roles she has received so far. Even in something as loud and unbearably glitzy as the Hugh Jackman musical The greatest showman in which she played an acrobat in love who falls in love with Zac Efron, she stands out, overpowering the A-listers around her because of that natural charisma.

With Euphoria, Zendaya has already accomplished the unthinkable: getting the typically sultry Emmys to pay attention to a series about camgirls, sexual abuse, and teens on fentanyl. She has a biopic on Ronnie Spector in the works, which would chronicle the iconic singer’s eventful marriage to convicted murderer and former mega-producer Phil Spector. If things turn out the way they should, this will be the movie that finally syncs Zendaya the movie star with Zendaya the red carpet. And no one is going to watch her movies after months of seeing her promote it and ask her, where the hell is she?

Euphoria Season 2 releases weekly starting January 10 on Sky Atlantic and the NOW streaming service.